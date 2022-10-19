Brooks: Cowboys must remain a run-first offense even after Prescott returns
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks says the Dallas Cowboys must remain a run-first offense even after quarterback Dak Prescott returns.
Based on PFF's grades, the Rams have the 3rd-best defense in the NFL, but the offense lags way behind
The Chargers beat the Broncos in an ugly overtime victory on Monday Night Football, thanks to kicker Dustin Hopkins, Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn't get Aaron Rodgers' "simpler" offense and the Panthers traded Robby Anderson to the Cardinals after Sunday's sideline squabble. Plus, WNBA hoopers react to Skylar Diggins-Smith's pregnancy announcement.
The Seahawks have gotten off to a solid 3-3 start, allowing only nine points in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. One of their young defensive players has now been rewarded for his part in the performance. Cornerback Tariq Woolen has been named NFC defensive player of the week. A rookie fifth-round pick out of [more]
Matt LaFleur on Washington's pass-rush: "It can give you nightmares if you let it." Can the Packers offensive line bounce back?
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
The Patriots selected receiver N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But in three seasons with the franchise, Harry never lived up to that draft status. So, the Patriots traded him to the Bears in July for a seventh-round pick. Harry hasn’t played for Chicago so far in 2022, as [more]
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who have tough matchups during an equally tough stretch of bye weeks. These players should be faded in Week 7. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Could the Vikings be opening up a roster spot for a major addition?
Look no further than these 6 players, one of whom Jason Kelce called "irreplaceable," to explain the Eagles' 6-0 start.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Nathaniel Hackett defended his handling of the lead-up to his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Hackett said the rash of injuries and penalties and the offensive struggles under quarterback Russell Wilson have nothing to do with him taking it easy on the players in the summer. ''I think a lot of the injuries that we're having are kind of crazy from the standpoint of the amount of ACLs,'' Hackett said after announcing that linebacker Aaron Patrick was lost for the season with a torn ACL after a sideline mishap in the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
There are nine unbeatens remaining in college football's Bowl Subdivision. Which of the group is most likely to run the table? We rank them in order.
They did end up signing one.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton is facing scrutiny after a video appears to show him making contact with a female