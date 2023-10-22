Brooks appears to be down for boxing match against Bryson

Brooks appears to be down for boxing match against Bryson

Remember the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud?

Those days of slow-play outrage, metal-spikes annoyances and Brooksy chants seem to be long gone as Koepka and DeChambeau, now both with LIV Golf, have since softened a once contentious relationship with numerous photo ops, a head-to-head match and most recently some good-natured heckling by Koepka toward DeChambeau at this week’s LIV finale in Miami.

But what if the two golf heavyweights faced off inside the boxing ring? It could happen after listening to Koepka’s recent appearance on the “BS w/ Jake Paul” podcast.

Paul, a YouTube star and professional boxer, started by asking Koepka if there were any golfers with whom he had beef with, to which Koepka responded, “I had the big thing with Bryson.”

Paul then posed a potential boxing match between Koepka and DeChambeau, which seemed to spark some interest.

“Yeah, you gonna promote it?” Koepka asked Paul.

“I’m down,” Paul replied. “I’ll put a $1 million purse up for each fighter, plus pay-per-view backing.”

Paul appeared to not know much about DeChambeau, asking to verify the pronunciation of his name. At one point, co-host Brandon May blurted out, “Bryson in shambles, am I right, after that fight?!”

“Oh, he will be, don't worry,” Koepka answered immediately. “Yeah, we could make something happen.”

DeChambeau is listed at 6 feet, 1 inch, about an inch taller than Koepka, who at 205 pounds is about 10 to 15 pounds lighter than DeChambeau, who has ditched his bulking days that saw him reach 240 pounds.

“This will be a good matchup then,” Paul said.

It's just a matchup that is likely not to happen.

