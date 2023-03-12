Brooks: Aaron Rodgers would rank fifth in AFC among QBs if traded to Jets
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks says Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would rank fifth in AFC among QBs if traded to the New York Jets.
The New York Jets and linebacker Quincy Williams agreed Sunday to a three-year, $18 million contract.
The NFL gave up St. Louis, but St. Louis hasn’t given up on pro football. A crowd of 38,310 showed up in St. Louis on Sunday to see the Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades. It was the first pro football game in St. Louis since the plug was pulled on the second iteration [more]
Erik ten Hag criticised "inconsistent" officials after Casemiro's second red card this season forced Manchester United to settle for a 0-0 draw against struggling Southampton on Sunday."There is another one inconsistent," Ten Hag said.
Ohio State's freshmen have produced to varying degrees all season, but Roddy Gayle's emergence in the Big Ten Tournament was noteworthy.
Here’s a look at some potential free-agent targets for the Giants, as Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have vital work to build out the roster after signing Daniel Jones to an extension.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Baker Mayfield may be on his way back to the NFC South. NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are expected to target Mayfield once they are allowed to begin negotiating with free agents from other teams on Monday. Mayfield opened last season as the starting quarterback in Carolina and ended the year as the starter [more]
The Crimson Tide are seeking their first NCAA championship.
The women's NCAA tournament bracket is here.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
Derek Carr said he received a phone call from Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild. With the most logical [more]
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
If the Jets will be adding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they’ll be adding his contract to their overall cap burden. To help absorb the deal (or perhaps entirely coincidentally), they cleared $13.1 million in cap space, with the restructuring of multiple contracts. Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Jets moved $13.1 million to future years by [more]
When the Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers for No. 9, more picks and D.J. Moore, they also acquired Moore's contract. Here's how it affects their cap space with free agency opening this week.