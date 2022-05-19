Brooks: 2022 'will be the best version of Daniel Jones that we'll see'

SNY

New Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka shares his thoughts as he and head coach Brian Daboll install the team's new system. He's been impressed with quarterback Daniel Jones' ability to grasp aspects of the offense quickly, calling him a "real smart guy." He also touched on roles receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay can play after both had their ups and downs last season. While Kafka is thankful for the successful experience he had in Kansas City with Andy Reid, this will be the "Giants offense." He and Daboll want the team to develop its own personality as they progress through OTAs and into training camp.