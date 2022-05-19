Brooks: 2022 'will be the best version of Daniel Jones that we'll see'
The Bengals signed first-round pick Daxton Hill on Wednesday and they got another deal done with a draft pick on Thursday. The team announced the signing of fifth-round safety Tycen Anderson. The team has four other picks left to sign before the entire group is under contract. Anderson spent the last five seasons at Toledo [more]
Who will be Kevin Bukhardt's broadcast partner in the 2022 season and Super Bowl?
A closer look at Titans UDFA OG Hayden Howerton via pre-draft scouting reports.
Drew Lock arrived in Seattle from Denver on March 16 in the Russell Wilson trade. The Seahawks re-signed Geno Smith on April 19. Smith’s two previous seasons in Seattle, though, give him with an early edge on Lock a month later. “Right now, Geno has done such a good job of carrying over (the offensive [more]
Bradberry, who turns 29 in August, has been durable and fairly productive the past several seasons,
New Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka shares his thoughts as he and head coach Brian Daboll install the team's new system. He's been impressed with quarterback Daniel Jones' ability to grasp aspects of the offense quickly, calling him a "real smart guy." He also touched on roles receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay can play after both had their ups and downs last season. While Kafka is thankful for the successful experience he had in Kansas City with Andy Reid, this will be the "Giants offense." He and Daboll want the team to develop its own personality as they progress through OTAs and into training camp.
Bobby Wagner's commute used to be 2-3 minutes with the Seahawks. Now it's 45 minutes on a good day. He's still getting used to LA traffic.
Tom Brady had nothing complementary things to say about Vince Wlfork
Harbaugh was laughed at for this assumption. Love him or hate him, Harbaugh has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. For better or for worse, you always know what Harbaugh is feeling about any situation he discusses.
Eli Manning wasn't wrong, though.
Teams not only want to sell every ticket to every game. They also want every ticket to be used, so that fans will spend too much money for food, drinks, parking, etc. For the first season with fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the venue experienced a surprisingly high no-show rate. Ben Fischer of [more]
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin spent Thursday on Twitter voicing his opinions about the ongoing war of words from Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.
Returning from legal trouble, Hendershot put draftable-grade performance on tape. Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) takes a look at the film to gauge how things may turn out.
Za'Darius Smith is really looking forward to facing Aaron Rodgers
On the Bengals’ last play of Super Bowl LVI, receiver Ja'Marr Chase was open. He was open enough streaking down the right sideline on fourth-and-1 that he likely would’ve had a touchdown if the ball had been delivered to him. But as we all know, it wasn’t. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald made sure of that, [more]
NBA broadcaster Kevin Harlan heard from two sources that Luka Doncic was sick after Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has done a lot in his lengthy NFL career, including starting at quarterback for a whopping nine different teams. But one memory sticks out for Fitzpatrick: Beating Tom Brady, and getting snubbed afterward. Asked on the ESPN+ show America’s Caddie what his favorite NFL memory is, Fitzpatrick mentioned beating Brady in 2011, when [more]
Former US President Donald Trump accused the PGA Tour of taking advantage of players and fans “for many years” on the same day that the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series suffered the resignation of Greg Norman’s right-hand man.
Charles Robinson & Dan Wetzel discuss college football news, Deshaun Watson's impending punishment and more.
Chargers center Corey Linsley played in Green Bay for seven seasons before signing with the Chargers last year, and he says he sees a lot of similarities between the quarterbacks he’s snapped to, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Herbert. “Aaron has the same thing, that fire, perfectionist-type attitude,” Linsley said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “When Aaron [more]