Brooklyn youth baseball team needs support, new equipment, uniforms

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — They are not just winning games as pint-sized baseballers; they are winning the hearts of their community.

This dynamic baseball team of kids needs support for new uniforms, equipment, and a place to practice.

Althea and Akil Brown are the proud parents of 9-year-old Ayaan Brown. He’s a star player and plays shortstop, catcher, and pitcher for the Bed-Stuy Sluggers. Althea said this team has helped him build his confidence, drive, and willingness to work hard.

More Monica Makes It Happen

Brown reached out to PIX11 News for help showcasing this talented team. But they also need support. Their equipment is worn out, and they need new uniforms.

And More than a dozen players right now can’t afford to play due to the signup costs to pay for uniforms and equipment.

Since 2024, they are a co-ed youth baseball league for ages 4 – 14. Coach Allah said it’s keeping kids off the streets and changing their lives. It’s not just a team but a family and community coming together as a winning combination.

On Saturday, April 13th, they are hosting a parade and celebration of Jackie Robinson at 10 a.m. at 670 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216. They need volunteers.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.