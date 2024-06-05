Brooklyn Thomas named Player of the Year

Jun. 5—After making the All-County team for the past two seasons, Pulaski County sophomore Brooklyn Thomas has been named the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year in softball. Thomas helped lead the Lady Maroons to one of their most successful seasons in recent history, finishing with a 30-7 record and falling to Mercer County in the regional title game, as a two-way star, dominating at both the plate and the mound. Thomas had a .541 batting average at the plate, ranking her 26th in the state, to go along with 43 RBI's on 66 hits, with her 66 hits ranking eighth in the state. Thomas also hit 18 doubles, ranking her 13th in the state, and nine home runs, while only striking out a total of three times. She was also strong on the mound throughout the season, going 20-3 with one save along with 295 strikeouts (sixth in the state), with an earned run average of 1.31 (10th in the state).

Bella Ellis

Ellis, a junior at Pulaski County, makes her third-straight All-County team after being one of the most impressive power hitters in the entire state. She hit a total of 17 home runs on the season, ranking her third in the state, to go along with 63 RBI's (sixth in the state) on 47 hits. Ellis struck out just nine times on the season and had a .373 batting average. She also was the number two pitcher on the Maroons this season, having a record of 10-3 with 52 strikeouts and a 3.72 earned run average.

Ryann Sowder

The sophomore third baseman for the Lady Maroons gets her first All-County selection after having a tremendous season at the plate. Having a .339 batting average, she had a total of 22 RBI's on the season on 42 hits. Sowder also had nine doubles and three home runs over the course of their campaign.

Kylie Dalton

Making her third-straight appearance on the All-County team, as a freshman no less, Dalton was once again one of the best players in the Lake Cumberland area and was in the top 15 in the state in many categories. She had a .623 batting average, the best in the local area and fourth in the state, as well as 56 RBI's (13th in state) on 66 hits (seventh in state). She also knocked in 18 doubles (11th in state), five triples (46th in state) and two homes runs, and additionally stole 27 bases (43rd in state) with only nine strikeouts during the season.

Abigail Whitescarver

The sophomore for the Warriors makes her All-County debut after batting .462 behind the plate with 52 RBI's (20th in the state) on 54 hits. She also hit 11 doubles, three triples and five home runs during the season to go along with 30 stolen bases (33rd in the state). On the mound, Whitescarver went 5-4 with one save, striking out 61 batters en route to a 5.69 earned run average.

Macie Gwin

The Southwestern junior had a breakthrough season and was a vocal leader for an extremely young Warrior team. Gwin averaged .398 at the plate with 32 RBI's on 45 hits. She also had 15 doubles (50th in the state) and six home runs.

Mollie Lucas

One of two senior Briar Jumpers to make the All-County team, Lucas make her third-consecutive appearance after averaging .315 at the plate, while being second on the team with 23 RBI's on 28 hits. She also had seven doubles and three home runs.

Jazlynn Shadoan

The Union College commit makes her second-straight All-County team after leading the team with a .424 batting average despite missing a few games due to injury. Shadoan also had 22 RBI's on 28 hits with nine doubles and a team-leading five home runs, while only striking out nine times.

Reagan Childers

Making her second-straight appearance, Childers once again had a great season on the mound for the Lady Cougars, going 13-8 with an earned run average of 3.24. She also struck out 284 batters. At the plate, Childers had 11 RBI's on 25 hits with six doubles and one triple, while just striking out twice during the entire season en route to a .403 batting average.

Lydia Fisher

Fisher makes one more All-County team to conclude her career after leading her team with a .556 batting average along with 17 RBI's on 35 hits. She also hit eight doubles and struck out just four times this season.

Honorable Mention

Claire Hamilton

The Pulaski County sophomore makes the honorable mention list after averaging .333 at the plate to go along with 25 RBI's on 39 hits. She also had five doubles and one triple during the season.

Rilee Ross

Ross, an eighth grader, made great strides this season and averaged .330 at the plate with 22 RBI's on 36 hits. She also had four doubles and a home run.

Shelbie Sellers

The third Maroon named to the honorable mention list, Sellers averaged .308 at the plate to go along with 28 RBI's on 33 hits. The sophomore also had five doubles and one triple during the season.

Brynn Troxell

The Southwestern junior spilt her time between shortstop and the outfield this season and had another great campaign at the plate, averaging .339 behind the plate with 32 RBI's on 39 hits. Troxell also had 15 doubles (45th in the state) and four home runs, while stealing 29 bases.

Zoie Lowery

The eighth grader had a tremendous first season at the plate for the Warriors, with a .349 batting average to go along with 37 RBI's on 38 hits. Lowery also had five doubles and five home runs.

Jordyn McDonald

The sophomore two-way player had another solid season for Southwestern, averaging .310 at the plate with 34 RBI's on 31 hits. McDonald also hit seven doubles, four home runs and two triples, and also stole 36 bases, good enough for 11th in the state. On the mound, she went 12-2 with 49 strikeouts and a 4.07 earned run average.

Sarah White

After missing all of last season due to injury, White bounced back in a major way for the Lady Jumpers. The freshman had a .311 batting average to go along with 21 RBI's on 32 hits, five doubles, four home runs and one triple.

Caroline Mounce

The freshman for Somerset Christian seen massive improvement at the plate, with a .241 batting average to go along with 12 RBI's on 14 hits, three doubles and her team's lone home run on the season.