Brooklyn takes bad shooting night to historic new lows in loss to Knicks

Teams have off nights in the NBA, games where the shots just will not fall. It happens.

However, Brooklyn took that to a new level Thursday. A historically awful level. With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant watching in street clothes and likely thinking about buyers’ remorse, the Nets were “laughably bad” in the words of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and got blown out by the Knicks 94-82 in a game that wasn’t that close (the Knicks led by 23 at one point).

Let’s look at the stats:

• Brooklyn’s 82 points were a new season low.

• The Nets shot 26.9 percent for the game (21-for-78), the worst any team has shot the ball in nearly eight years (January 2012 was the last time a team was worse)

• The Nets shot 13-of-50 from three, 26 percent, but they were even worse from two-point range.

The Brooklyn Nets' eight two-point field goals on Thursday were the fewest by a team in a game since Nov. 22, 1950, when the Lakers and Pistons each made four FG in a game famous for its final score (19-18, Ft. Wayne). The 24-second shot clock debuted less than four years later. — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) December 27, 2019





Brooklyn made the fewest two pointers in a game in the shot clock era. That is some next-level lousy offense.

The Knicks have some shot blockers and played hard on that end, but this is still the 25th ranked defense in the league (and it has not been better in recent weeks).

And all that against a Knicks defense that has been bottom 10 in the league all season.

This is how Dinwiddie described the game, via Malika Andrews of ESPN:

“We were really, really bad. Like laughably bad. We shot really bad… Let’s go with too much eggnog. I don’t know what else to tell you.”

He was joking about the egg nog, although Nets coach Kenny Atkinson probably needed something stronger after this game.

Credit the Knicks, who took advantage behind 30 points from Julius Randle to get the win. They were making plays and racking up highlights.





But this was more about one of those nights for the Nets.