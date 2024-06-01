Brooklyn students win national chess championships

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – After-school activities include homework and extra-curricular activities.

Students play sports and get creative with arts programs.

One organization brings all types of projects into city schools, including one game that dates back a thousand years.

Chess is one of the programs offered by New York Edge, a non-profit that is the city’s largest provider of after-school and summer programs.

I.S. 318 in Williamsburg has a popular program. The organization is hosted at more than 100 schools. Students study health and wellness, debate and athletics, and learn leadership skills.

Two national champions are participants, and the team placed three times at the 2024 national chess middle school competition in Atlanta.

