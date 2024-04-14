Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers live stream: how to watch the NBA online

On the final day of the NBA regular season, Eastern Conference rivals will square up as the Brooklyn Nets head south to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 14. The 76ers will host the game inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Nets season ends today after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. It will be a long offseason in Brooklyn, as the organization needs to decide if it wants to sell off players for draft assets and start a rebuild. Philadelphia, however, will get at least one more week of games in the postseason, whether in the Play-In Tournament or first round. With a healthy Joel Embiid, the 76ers are one of the more dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference.

Because the Nets versus 76ers is not a national game, the local markets in Brooklyn and Philadelphia will broadcast the game. This is an issue for out-of-market fans. One of the better solutions to this problem is NBA League Pass, which offers a stream of every NBA game. Sling TV, a live TV streaming service, offers NBA League Pass as an add-on to a television package. For more information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling, scroll below.

Watch the Nets vs. 76ers live stream on Sling TV

As a better way to stream live TV, Sling TV remains a great option among live TV streaming services. With no annual contracts and customizable extras, Sling subscribers receive the benefits of cable without the box and high fees. The best part is that Sling subscribers can upgrade, downgrade, or pause their plan at any time.

Potential customers can choose between Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Orange is $40 per month with 32 channels, while Blue is $45 per month with $42 channels. You can also combine both plans for one price of $60 per month. Sling also offers 50% off the first month. If you want to purchase NBA League Pass, add it to the Orange plan. Therefore, you’ll receive the NBA national TV networks of ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT.

Watch the Nets vs. 76ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

What is a VPN? A VPN, or virtual private network, allows for a safer and more private internet experience. VPNs hide your IP address and connect to a country of your choice. While using a streaming service abroad, VPNs help bypass geo-blocking in the area.

Our recommendation for VPNs is NordVPN. With NordVPN, customers can count on its speed, reliability, and protection. NordVPN hides your IP and online activity from potential hackers and malware attacks. While NordVPN has no free trial, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

