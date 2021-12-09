Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (17-7) play against the Houston Rockets (16-16) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021

Brooklyn Nets 2, Houston Rockets 7 (Q1 09:34)

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden booed heavily on that first possession. So much for the intro… – 8:11 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Harden receives boos as he touches the ball mid-game though. – 8:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Mix of boos and cheers for James Harden in his return to Houston pic.twitter.com/tN6ai8mBVF – 8:11 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Boos for Harden as he gets his first touch. – 8:11 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Lots of boos for James Harden on his first touch of the night – 8:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards left in the 2Q with a left ankle sprain. He will be available to return to tonight’s game #AllFly – 8:10 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

#Rockets starters vs Brooklyn. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Ayla85PhtS – 8:09 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Mostly cheers for James Harden in Houston, with scattered boos. #Nets #rockets pic.twitter.com/55AjKQ42yu – 8:08 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Mostly cheers for James Harden as he’s introduced to the Toyota Center crowd pic.twitter.com/4bUeMSwXyU – 8:07 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

James Harden receives a significant applause as he’s announced pregame. Some boos mixed in there, but mostly a positive reception. – 8:07 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Mixture of cheers and boos for former #Rocket James Harden. – 8:06 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Many, many Harden uniforms in the crowd. – 8:03 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With no Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge for Nets, Rockets adjust game plan houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Houston. Nets-Rockets tip shortly. How will the fans receive James Harden? It’s his show tonight as Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge rest. Do we see Blake Griffin? Updates to come. – 8:00 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

It’s go time. 😤 pic.twitter.com/KPmE5ZLHqr – 8:00 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Was shocked (and a little disappointed) that Harden did not do his customary running reverse flip thing on the way to the court for pregame warmups. Will he do the crash into the stanchion before the tip? Should we make sure it is him under the beard if he doesn’t? – 7:58 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Just sat down at the Toyota Center, where Nic Claxton will get the start against the Rockets. More importantly, Claxton will be challenged tonight by Christian Wood, one of the premier younger 5s in the NBA. More to come. pic.twitter.com/Clf3T8TDwZ – 7:57 PM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

With current blossoming of Brooklyn Basin, that stadium and community would essentially be linked to downtown Oakland … which is thriving already. – 7:57 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

What’s @James Harden got in store tonight? pic.twitter.com/H7WO7Kr07n – 7:53 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

James Harden is back pic.twitter.com/ney2MoqmeL – 7:50 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

The Mavericks can’t shoot right now. They were 9-of-46 from 3 last night against the Nets and shot 34 percent on Sunday. Jason Kidd said ‘We’re all being tested right now to see if our spirit and our faith is strong enough to stay together and stay the course.’ – 7:48 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

On familiar ground. pic.twitter.com/eRUFWmuHrX – 7:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

John Wall working out pregame. Stephen Silas says the team has not progressed on establishing a timeline for his return. It’s been 12 days since Wall’s initial meeting with Rafael Stone about returning to action pic.twitter.com/FID7up3o1a – 7:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters in Houston: Harden, Mills, Bembry, Johnson and Claxton. – 7:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets starters: Brooks, Gordon, Mathews, Tate, Wood – 7:33 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Rockets:

👨🏿‍🍳James Harden

👷🏾‍♂️Patty Mills

🔒DeAndre’ Bembry

💨James Johnson

📈Nicolas Claxton – 7:32 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Brooks, Gordon.

Nets: Johnson, Bembry, Claxton, Mills, Harden. – 7:32 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Harden, Patty Mills, DeAndre’ Bembry, James Johnson and Nic Claxton to start for the #Nets. This will be that lineup’s first minutes of the season together. It’s Johnson’s first start of the season, and just the fifth career start for Claxton. #Rockets – 7:32 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets starters vs Nets: Brooks, Gordon, Mathews, Tate, Wood.

Nets starters: Bembry, Claxton, Harden, James Johnson, Mills – 7:31 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Got a new-look five tonight ⤵️

HARDEN | MILLS | BEMBRY | JOHNSON | CLAXTON pic.twitter.com/zYkwdXZFzl – 7:31 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Armoni Brooks will start for the Rockets tonight. – 7:31 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Rockets will start Brooks, Gordon, Mathews, Tate and Wood vs. Brooklyn. – 7:31 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Rockets Game:

▪️James Harden only averages 23 PPG on an impressive 60% shooting vs the Rockets since leaving.

▪️Houston has put up 119 PPG during their 6-game win streak.

▪️Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris & LaMarcus Aldridge are out. – 7:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

He’s got the night off, but here’s Kevin Durant practicing logo 3s. pic.twitter.com/zTfPXJ1onl – 7:27 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Nets Kevin Durant effortless excellence. He’s not playing tonight (rest) vs #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0O3B3iAdwp – 7:14 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Punching the clock. ⏰

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/bnmPkxWfrI – 7:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Let’s get to it. pic.twitter.com/4scasmDzum – 6:59 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Currently in the building:

Mike D’Antoni

John Lucas

James Harden

Danuel House

Gerald Green

Eric Gordon – 6:53 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Kevin Durant talking to Rockets coach John Lucas. pic.twitter.com/DuSzeckYus – 6:49 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Asked Steve Nash if tonight’s return to Houston means more to James Harden: “I think it definitely means something to James. I don’t want to overstate it, but I also don’t want to understate it. He had such a historic run here. This city means a ton to him.” #Nets #Rockets #NBA – 6:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says this game in Houston means a bit more to James Harden: “I definitely think it means something to James. I don’t want to overstate it, but I also don’t want to understate it.” – 6:41 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“I definitely think it means something to James (Harden) — He had a historic run here. I know this city means a lot to him.”

⁃Steve Nash on playing the Houston Rockets. – 6:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Lots of Nic Claxton questions for Steve Nash ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Rockets. With LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) out, Claxton has strong chance to start at the center spot next to James Harden. Story soon for @NYDNSports. – 6:40 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“He gives us that layer where he could guard multiple positions — It’s an excellent kind of option for us.”

⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton. – 6:39 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked Nash if there’s any thought in getting Harden more involved in the mid-range if the layups and 3s aren’t going. He said he doesn’t have many, if any rules for Harden. If he wants to shoot more there off the pick-and-roll he’s more than welcome. – 6:39 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“I don’t have a ton of rules for him — He wants to take more mid-range shots.”

⁃Steve Nash on James Harden. – 6:36 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash admits he may not play Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge together in the future. – 6:35 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash on why the #Nets are resting both Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge tonight vs. the #Rockets: “I told them you guys (the media) were really on me for rest.” – 6:35 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash expects an 11-man rotation this game for the Nets. – 6:34 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash says it’s possible Blake Griffin plays tonight with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge resting. – 6:34 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Steve Nash did not reveal his starters with Kevin Durant out. – 6:34 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“I just want James (Harden) to have fun and be himself.”

⁃Steve Nash on his expectations for James Harden this game. – 6:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

James Harden is back and he says hello to some old friends, including former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and Rockets trainer Jason Biles. Harden arrived at 5:30 for a 7:00 game just as always pic.twitter.com/TpnaNPZIEF – 6:34 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“They’ve had a lot of minutes recently — It was an opportunity to get a little rest.”

⁃Steve Nash on resting Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge. – 6:33 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Asked Houston coach Stephen Silas what kind of reception he thinks James Harden will get tonight at Toyota Center: “I hope he gets a great reception. You know, he’s one of the best #Rockets ever. So I certainly hope he get a great reception.” #Nets – 6:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Stephen Silas on James Harden tonight: “I hope he gets a great reception. He’s one of the best Rockets ever.” – 6:26 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Stephen Silas on the reception James Harden might get tonight: “I hope he gets a great reception. He’s one of the best Rockets ever. I would assume he gets a great reception.” – 6:26 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

It’s been 12 days since John Wall’s initial meeting with Rafael Stone about rejoining the Rockets on the floor, but Stephen Silas says there’s been no progress on a timetable for when that will happen – 6:25 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Stephen Silas on James Harden: “I hope he gets a great reception. He’s one of the best #Rockets ever.” – 6:25 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Danuel House Jr.’s sprained ankle happened on Tuesday. He is day-to-day, Stephen Silas said, but out today. – 6:25 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Stephen Silas says he doesn’t know his starting lineup just yet. He wants to know what the Nets will run with first.

Danuel House twisted his ankle yesterday and is day to day. – 6:24 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas says Danuel House twisted his ankle in practice yesterday, he’s day to day – 6:24 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Danuel House twisted his ankle yesterday. He’s out (day-to-day). – 6:24 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Stephen Silas says it’s possible someone else besides Eric Gordon guards James Harden now that Kevin Durant is out.

Will wait to see what lineup Brooklyn throws out before making the final call. – 6:22 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Kevin Durant has arrived inside Toyota Center, though he won’t play tonight pic.twitter.com/xevMf5obXW – 6:09 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Strong fits in H-Town 💧 pic.twitter.com/CYhk8aLYdK – 5:43 PM

Josh Christopher @Jaygup23

I’m 20 today 🖤🦅🎉 pic.twitter.com/rMJMreHR4x – 5:30 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Want to win an autographed jersey or a trip to a Rockets away game? Tune into the Rockets game on @ATTSportsNetSW tonight to see how you could win! pic.twitter.com/sKlDTIfEzz – 5:00 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Showdown in H-Town 🍿

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/wCqI4tEN3X – 4:00 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

We are honoring legendary #Rockets announcer Bill Worrell January 7th!

🚀 Stay tuned for more details pic.twitter.com/jwEAt9ENo3 – 2:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ short-handed surge keyed by undrafted players and a two-way find ift.tt/3dxIe3j – 2:18 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

First Time Bob Watched Larry Bird Play + Is Kevin Durant Top 5 All Time? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay presented by @calm & @LinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM