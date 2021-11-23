Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (13-5) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-9) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 22, 2021

Brooklyn Nets 117, Cleveland Cavaliers 112 (Final )

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Went down to the wire. – 9:29 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

FINAL: Nets 117, Cavs 112

Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 8 ASTS), LaMarcus Aldridge (21 PTS), Patty Mills (17 PTS) & the Nets ERASE a 12-point deficit to march on to victory. Some lineup changes were enough to get the offense flowing again as they finished the game shooting it at 47%. – 9:29 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Nets beat the Cavs 117-112 for their fourth straight win. Kevin Durant with 27, James Harden with 14 points and assists, LaMarcus Aldridge was huge and can we call this Cam Thomas’ coming-out party? On to Boston. See you all there. – 9:28 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Kevin Durant gets buckets. pic.twitter.com/TknBiybTHC – 9:18 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets up five with 1:08 left. They’ve gotten everyone involved tonight and the ball movement has been (chefs kiss). – 9:18 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Doesn’t get much prettier than this 😍

📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/pZh5zvuPsB – 9:14 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

It’s hard watching Kevin Durant and thinking someone could be better. Just so damn fluid – 9:13 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Dime after dime.

Season-high 14 dishes for @James Harden tonight! pic.twitter.com/0LvBiYiGxn – 9:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I don’t think there’s a single Nets fan who doesn’t miss Jarrett Allen. – 9:11 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

THESE FELLAS! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tw2zlWlAEy – 9:11 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Jarrett Allen with a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds. 5:39 left in the game. – 9:08 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden has a season-high 14 assists tonight. Game is tied at 98 with 5:39 left. – 9:06 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

D3AN WAD3 🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/71vNPtNKEC – 9:06 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After a slow start, Jaylen Brown has turned it on for the Celtics. And, after back to back 3s, he’s up to 19 points, and Boston’s lead is up to 22. Celtics are well on their way to an 8th win in 11 games ahead of a showdown with the Brooklyn Nets here on Wednesday. – 9:06 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

The Beard with that vision for DeAndre’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/A42ng37WtC – 9:02 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets are hanging onto a 5-point lead with 9:22 left in the fourth. The defensive intensity is finally there. – 8:59 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

At one point in this game, Kevin Durant was the Nets’ lone scorer in double-figures while the Cavs had three. Now both teams have five. – 8:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

I asked Steve Nash about giving Cam Thomas more run this morning and he downplayed it. Sandbagging? DeAndre’ Bembry praised Thomas: “We know he’s a scorer…He’s obviously a young talent, still growing and getting better, but he’s super confident and we’re confident in him” #Nets – 8:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From @BKN_NETSPR: Cam Thomas has tallied 11 points (4-of-6 FG) in 12 minutes through three quarters tonight, reaching double figures for the first time in his NBA career. – 8:53 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

13-2 run and we’re up a bucket! pic.twitter.com/6QyabcMoGQ – 8:53 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

🗣 CAAAAAAAAAAM pic.twitter.com/k43csAy4fc – 8:53 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Cam Thomas has 12 points in 11 minutes and is +10 off the bench tonight against the Cavaliers. #Nets – 8:52 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Nets outscored #Cavs 32-19 in the third. Not a great quarter for Cleveland. They shot 5-of-21 from the field and 2-of-10 from 3. – 8:52 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Time to dig in for the finish. – 8:52 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant’s return means #Nets‘ sixth starting five of season nypost.com/2021/11/22/kev… via @nypostsports – 8:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Cavs 84-82. To quote @TheRonaldDavis, Cam Thomas “is in Russell Westbrook mode.” He’s got 11 and looks like the scorer we’ve seen before. LaMarcus Aldridge giving the Nets big minutes, too. Fun finish coming. – 8:51 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

First half for #Cavs: Good. Second half for Cavs (thus far): Not good. Brooklyn won the third quarter, 32-19, to go up by two points heading into the fourth. – 8:51 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Cam and-1 makes it a tie game!!! pic.twitter.com/KrDOYnh8S6 – 8:51 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 84, Cavs 82

Kevin Durant (19 PTS, 6 ASTS), LaMarcus Aldridge (17 PTS, 5 3PM) & the Nets have flipped the switch. Brooklyn ended the period on a 20-6 run, but they keep sending the Cavs to the free-throw line. Cleveland has already shot 24 free throws. – 8:51 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Cam Thomas tied it at 80-all with a personal 9-0 run. #Nets – 8:49 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland returns to the game. That stretch without him was not good. – 8:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Cam Thomas is heating up. – 8:48 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

yep, @James Harden‘s gonna find the open man pic.twitter.com/h128QI7y1w – 8:48 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Cavs defense bailed out by Kevin Love’s rim protection once again. – 8:47 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kevin Love skied for that… well, he got a block. – 8:46 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland is back on the bench. – 8:45 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland has returned to the bench. – 8:44 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Durant gets a block on Allen as he and Aldridge swarm him. A lot of Texas on that play. Block’em. – 8:44 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

🥶🥶🥶 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3EOcnABZN5 – 8:39 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Blocks

on

blocks

🖐🖐 pic.twitter.com/E4kNlZANuM – 8:38 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Isaac Okoro, who will be starting for Collin Sexton for the foreseeable future, has made multiple 3-pointers in a game for the first time this season. – 8:37 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Darius Garland banged-up. He’s leaving the court with 22 points and six assists, and his #Cavs leading the #Nets 73-64 with 6:55 left in the third. – 8:36 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland is headed back to the locker room with head trainer Steve Spiro after he got hit in face going for a loose ball. – 8:36 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Garland has gone to the locker room. – 8:35 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

DeAndre Bembry’ collided with Darius Garland, but Garland remains laid out on the floor holding his head. – 8:34 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland still down on the court after taking an elbow to the face going for a loose ball. – 8:34 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Second half’s just getting started and @Darius Garland‘s got another 20+ PT night in the books.

📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/hr8I81LmLG – 8:32 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

🚫 KD 🚫 pic.twitter.com/2JBYuaB4wh – 8:29 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Durant and Aldridge with a block each on that last Cavs possession to force a shot clock violation. – 8:27 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Isaac Okoro, with his new shooting mechanics, has made his 4th 3-pointer all season. You can read about the changes here:

cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/c… – 8:26 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Having bigs back has made the difference – #Cavs up over BKN at H, 63-52; reb: CLE, 30, BKN, 14; FT: CLE, 15-16, BKN, 7-7; Garland, 16pt, 6-12FG, 5asst; Markkanen, 13pt, 4-7FG, 2-4 3ptFG; Allen, 11pt, 4-8FG, game-hi 9reb (2 more than BKN starters); Rubio, 11pt, 2-3 3ptFG, 4asst. pic.twitter.com/C7cT5iewgZ – 8:15 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs are also out-rebounding Brooklyn 30-14 – 8:13 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs just led the Brooklyn Nets for more than 20 minutes of the first half. There’s been *one* lead change. A dominant half from Cleveland. Can the Cavs do it for a second half? – 8:13 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the half, #Cavs have a 63-52 lead over the Nets. Cavs have four guys in double-figures.

Darius Garland led with 16 pts and five assists. Ricky Rubio has 11 pts and 4 assists.

Lauri Markkanen has 13 points and 3 rebounds. Then Jarrett Allen has 11 pts and 9 rebounds. – 8:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Cavs lead the Nets 63-52. Kevin Durant got more scoring help than he did in the first quarter, but Jarrett Allen is reminding his former team that they could use a traditional big. Darius Garland has also been a problem. Nets miss Joe Harris. Shooting just 25% from 3 – 8:10 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Halftime in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/3TJhq2m3lF – 8:10 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Keep pushing 👊

@socios | #LetEmKnow – 8:10 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

HALF: Nets 52, Cavs 63

Kevin Durant (13 PTS, 3 ASTS), James Harden (8 PTS, 6 ASTS, 5 REBS) and the Nets. Darius Garland (16 PTS, 5 ASTS) is causing all sorts of problems for Brooklyn as they continue to struggle on the boards. The Nets are getting outrebounded 14-30. – 8:08 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Johnson just received a technical foul for complaining to the ref. – 8:07 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Throw down, @James Johnson! 🔨 pic.twitter.com/l9C1fqM6Mz – 8:06 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Euro too nice 😍 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/q5PTiSUoOp – 7:57 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

First of many 🎯 pic.twitter.com/jEDYXEIj4P – 7:54 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Don’t hurt ’em, DG!

📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/rq2pikLKhL – 7:53 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Jarrett Allen has 7 rebounds to his name while the Nets have 11. Brooklyn has to find a way to keep him off the glass. – 7:50 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Jarrett Allen 11 points and seven boards already less than midway through the second quarter. – 7:47 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

First career three-pointer for @Cam Thomas! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6c1OOa7DbL – 7:44 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Paul Millsap getting his first action after missing four games due to personal reasons. – 7:43 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Think #Cavs missed Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen? Both leading the way with six points apiece at end of the first quarter. – 7:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Cavs lead the Nets 27-24. Kevin Durant with an early 12 points on 3-for-7 shooting. Brooklyn taking care of the ball. Just two turnovers. – 7:38 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

🔛🔝 – 7:37 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs have a 27-24 lead over the Nets at the end of the first quarter. Better start than the last time they faced Brooklyn last week.

Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen each have six points, leading the team in scoring. Allen also has five rebounds and a block. – 7:36 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

one-possession game pic.twitter.com/Li7sxZBS5k – 7:36 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 24, Cavs 27

Kevin Durant (12 PTS, 2 ASTS), Patty Mills (3 PTS) and the Nets have to get it going offensively. Brooklyn has already allowed 4 offensive boards, creating a shot discrepancy between the two teams. The Cavs has taken 5 more shots than the Nets. – 7:36 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

NBA teams gotta adjust. Can’t go *under* screens against this version of Ricky Rubio. – 7:33 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

I will tell you what … #Cavs Dean Wade is BATTLING Kevin Durant in the early going. KD’s first made bucket came after a switched screen. – 7:29 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Cam Thomas getting some early action – 7:29 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Cam Thomas checks in with 4:06 left in the first. #Nets – 7:28 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Love is in the air! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/33HdAbtTPM – 7:28 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Ed Davis stays in the rotation. – 7:24 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

I’ll never get sick of Ian Eagle doing PxP for any game Jarrett Allen plays in. Net or not. So good. So funny. – 7:20 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

#FROHIO making things happen!

📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/i4dyAlFCwe – 7:19 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Missed those Laur-threes 🥲 pic.twitter.com/jDLVdlRxMV – 7:17 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jarrett Allen with the reposition from the high post to the low post to score on Blake Griffin. Growth. – 7:14 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Houston’s -10.8 point differential and -10.5 net rating are the worst in the NBA. The Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, so this is a classic trap game situation. Can the C’s come out strong or will they play down?

bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 7:09 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Nets 🆚 Cavs

📺 | @YESNetwork

comin’ up pic.twitter.com/er1DULrcoR – 7:06 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Follow our own @Joe Vardon, who is on the ground in Cleveland tonight for Nets-Cavs. Joe is a really nice guy. – 6:59 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from the house. Didn’t make the trip to Cleveland, but will see you all in Boston. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. Brooklyn is without Harris, Brown and Claxton, but Paul Millsap and KD are back. Nets looking for three in a row. Updates to come. – 6:58 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

I’m hearing #Cavs Lauri Markkanen, in his first game back from health and safety protocols tonight, will play around 25-28 minutes. Somewhere in that range. The plan is to limit how long his stretches are. – 6:48 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Ready for his 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th career game!

#FROHIO x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/U0XszjLtJq – 6:46 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Glad to have you back, @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/OP81gtow6n – 6:45 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

New-look Monday night five ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rrXxMGPOnX – 6:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets starting DeAndre’ Bembry in place of Bruce Brown, alongside James Harden, Patty Mills, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin tonight against the Cavaliers – 6:31 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets starters tonight vs the #Cavs: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Griffin. It’s Brooklyn’s sixth starting five of the season, and fourth in their last five games. #NBA – 6:31 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters in Cleveland: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Griffin. – 6:31 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Cavs:

👨🏿‍🍳James Harden

👷🏾‍♂️Patty Mills

🔒DeAndre’ Bembry

🪣Kevin Durant

👷🏽‍♂️Blake Griffin – 6:31 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Cavs Game:

▪️Blake Griffin has not drained a three on his last 21 three-point attempts in 7 games.

▪️Jarrett Allen is shooting it at an efficient 70% this season.

▪️Irving, Harris, Brown & Claxton are out. – 6:30 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen are back in the #Cavs starting five tonight against the Nets.

It will be Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen. – 6:24 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Welcome back, @Lauri Markkanen and @Jarrett Allen! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jKxu4klml2 – 6:21 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Headband to Hops pic.twitter.com/hBIM43pmDB – 6:20 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Work before the work. pic.twitter.com/iroMwpheUO – 6:08 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Coming to ￼#CavsNets tonight?

Stop by the Social Zone outside Portal 11 to start your Rep The Land pin collection and learn how to collect ‘em all this season with @MountainDew!

#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/VOg1zxXs5R – 6:01 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs will be starting Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. This allows them to keep their tall-ball identity despite Evan Mobley missing his third straight game. – 5:58 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash stresses the Nets have to prove they’re a good defensive team every single night. – 5:36 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Lamar Stevens (ankle) and Cedi Osman (back spasms) are both out tonight against Brooklyn. – 5:35 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“They were short handed — Lots of options and variety … This is a tough game.”

⁃Steve Nash on the difference between the Cleveland Cavaliers today compared to the first meeting. – 5:35 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Lamar Stevens (ankle) and Cedi Osman (back) are OUT tonight against Brooklyn. – 5:25 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Feels good to be back 👊

#MoreDriven | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kxmp2IHmXC – 5:18 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

🍂 Fall fits in Ohio 🍂 pic.twitter.com/AigFMboad9 – 5:12 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

ICYM ’em earlier – Week 6 #NBA Power Rankings, featuring the usual notes & numbers, including a few on the Nets takin’ care of business & LaMarcus Aldridge doing some post work.

https://t.co/I2xukomtLS pic.twitter.com/13I1eMSpWl – 4:23 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Home all week! 🏡

🆚 @Brooklyn Nets

🕖 7:00PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE, @NBATV

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/DDEwDP70iO – 4:00 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The other nominees for the NBA’s Player of the Week award were:

WEST: Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole, Karl-Anthony Towns

EAST: LaMelo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum – 3:39 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

“I know his make-up. I know where he comes from. Those guys from Michigan State, they have a grit and a toughness to them.”

📝 @Joe Gabriele dives into veteran @Denzel Valentine‘s fit within the squad’s mold.

on.nba.com/3nFAzpD – 3:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

This past Saturday, @James Johnson and @Nic Claxton helped distribute Thanksgiving meals at Calvary Baptist Church of Red Hook.

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation donated more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to families struggling with food insecurity. pic.twitter.com/XptUP8grxu – 2:09 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

DG’s racked up 20+ PTS in four of his last five games 🔥

@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:30 PM