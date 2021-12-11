Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (17-8) play against the Atlanta Hawks (12-12) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021

Brooklyn Nets 32, Atlanta Hawks 34 (Q2 06:41)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Meant to tweet earlier, but Nets shooting consultant and former Hawk Kyle Korver is on the bench for tonight’s game. I think he has a house here. – 8:21 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

12 points in 12 minutes for KD 👏 pic.twitter.com/Pr6zrBpT0n – 8:15 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

End of the first quarter: Hawks 26, Nets 26

Kevin Huerter: 8 pts, 1 stl

Trae Young: 6 pts, 4 ast

John Collins: 6 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl

Clint Capela: 6 pts (3-4 FG)

Nets shooting 65% FG (13-20), Kevin Durant leads the way w/ 12 pts and 2 blk – 8:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets and Hawks tied at 26 at the end of the first quarter. Kevin Durant has accounted for 12 of those and three of their five turnovers. Nets took just one three and shot no free throws. Hawks shot just free throws. Nash said he wants to limit them there. – 8:12 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

End of Q1: Nets 26, Hawks 26

Kevin Durant has 12 PTS on 6/8 FG in Q1 alone. Trae Young has 4 assists and the pace to this game has been fantastic. At this rate, this game will be over in the next 45 minutes. – 8:12 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

The good news for the Hawks is that, unless he’s in Game 7 vs. Milwaukee mode, Kevin Durant might rest soon. – 8:11 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

All even through 1 pic.twitter.com/f9poRX625Y – 8:11 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 26, Hawks 26

Kevin Durant (12 PTS), James Harden (4 PTS, 2 ASTS) & the Nets are sloppy taking care the ball to start. Brooklyn has given the ball up 6 times and they were unforced errors. They’re hot shooting (65%) though is keeping them in the game. – 8:10 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Appearing in his 1088th career game tonight, Lou Williams has tied Ben Wallace for 83rd place in NBA history in games played. – 8:07 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings lead the Hornets 71-69 at the half. Alvin Gentry warned them the shorthanded Hornets were pretty good in a win over the Hawks and two close losses to the 76ers. Charlotte is shooting 60.4%. Have to tighten up on defense or this one could get away. – 8:07 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Hawks mascot just reverse flung a halfcourt shot over its head and it went in. Best shot of the night by far. – 8:07 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Kevin…HOW? pic.twitter.com/0bRqJVDke3 – 8:06 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets have gotten into a groove, game now tied at 22 with 2:05 left in the first quarter. Kevin Durant leads with eight, but five other players have scored. Brooklyn did a good job containing John Collins in their first meeting. He’s broken free for a pair of dunks. – 8:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Nets: This one’s fun. We’re tied at 22 and both teams are going back and forth. Trae Young just one-leg floated an alley-oop to John Collins, then Cam Thomas came back down and gave him a bucket. 4 full quarters of this, please. – 8:04 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Trae Young just diced the Nets defense good God – 8:03 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Round of applause as Cam Reddish checks in.

First outing for Reddish since Nov. 27 vs. the Knicks. – 8:02 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Patty with the block, Kevin with the SLAM pic.twitter.com/lhE1iypqeW – 8:02 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge share a laugh after Aldridge was unable to dunk home a lob pass from Harden. LMA instead settled for a tip-in finish – 8:00 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Huerter was out of bounds this time, but the Nets continue to leave him wide open in the corner. – 7:59 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Gallinari is at the table to be the first Hawks sub. – 7:59 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Kev didn’t want that 😤 pic.twitter.com/EqEpyaAOWo – 7:59 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

LaMarcus Aldridge just rejected Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s layup into the crowd. Some things don’t change – 7:58 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Hawks: Fun first few minutes here in Atlanta. Kevin Durant is hitting shots with John Collins draped all over him. Trae Young hasn’t scored yet but he created open shots for Kevin Huerter and Collins. – 7:55 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets trail the Hawks 12-8 with 6:56 left in the first quarter. Hot start for Atlanta. Kevin Huerter with a pair of early 3s and the Nets with a lot of clumsy turnovers. – 7:55 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Two Kevin Huerter corner 3’s, Clint Capela hook shot, John Collins dunk to give the Hawks a 10-2 lead vs. the Nets.

Hawks offense is cooking from the start, with three assists for Trae Young in the first two minutes. – 7:49 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Huerter with wide open corner threes from the same spot. – 7:47 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

TLC starting against Kevin Durant is something I didn’t think I would ever see – 7:46 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

TLC on Durant to start. – 7:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash did not offer an updated timeline on Joe Harris’ return from ankle surgery at shootaround this morning, but he is here in Atlanta and is not wearing a walking boot. I don’t believe he was wearing a walking boot after practice in Brooklyn before the road trip, either. – 7:45 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Former Net TLC starting for the Hawks tonight. – 7:42 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

Friday Night from the ATL .. join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Jaryd Wilson on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/J541hwQSmR – 7:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

About 15 minutes away from tipoff here in Atlanta, where the Nets will have their hands full guarding not just Trae Young, but a dynamic Hawks offense that has 7 players averaging at least 9 PPG.

Interested to see if Blake Griffin gets PT after making a cameo in Houston. – 7:25 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

🆚 Nets-Hawks

🕢 7:30pm ET

📺 @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/pEq0m3IbU0 – 7:25 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Atlanta. Nets-Hawks tips in 10. Tough start here already. The soft serve machine in the media room is OUT for tonight’s game. Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge are back. Updates to come. – 7:24 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant, DeAndre’ Bembry, LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills and James Harden will start tonight for the Nets against the Hawks. – 7:12 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot starting for the Hawks again tonight, with Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela.

Cam Reddish available off the bench. – 7:09 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Nets

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

John Collins

Clint Capela

Cam Reddish is available and will come off the bench. – 7:08 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters in Atlanta: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. – 7:03 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Friday’s first five ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tMIVLiJe61 – 7:01 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nets are starting Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. – 7:01 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Hawks:

👨🏿‍🍳James Harden

👷🏾‍♂️Patty Mills

🔒DeAndre’ Bembry

🪣Kevin Durant

🎯LaMarcus Aldridge – 7:00 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Hawks Game:

▪️Brooklyn is tied for 3rd for the BEST defensive rating in the league.

▪️Atlanta is 2nd in the league for the best offensive rating.

▪️Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are out. – 6:59 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young is riding a four-game 25+ point / 10+ assist streak, averaging 28.0 PPG and 11.5 APG over those four outings. Young is the only player in the NBA to be ranked top-5 in PPG (5th, 26.3) and APG (3rd, 9.4). – 6:52 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

🎥 @James Harden // @Patrick Mills 🎥 pic.twitter.com/b0OkLqREBG – 6:47 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Cam Reddish is officially available to play for the Hawks tonight. – 6:18 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Beard means business. pic.twitter.com/G3Ev5clN9S – 6:17 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“It’s difficult for the officials to officiate a different way — That was very difficult at first … The officials have realized there was an over correction.”

⁃Steve Nash on James Harden not getting foul calls earlier this season. – 6:03 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash says,

“Kevin’s (Durant) playing an incredibly high level. Maybe the highest he’s ever played.” – 6:01 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Back to work. pic.twitter.com/mI6RiUkl90 – 5:54 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish will come off the bench if he’s officially cleared before tonight’s game. – 5:49 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I just got a ride from the No. 1 rated Uber driver in Atlanta. He said $2,000 a week after taxes is a bad week. – 5:46 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Danilo Gallinari posted a season-high 20 points in Monday’s win at Minnesota on 7-10 FG and 4-6 3FG.

In the month of December, Gallinari’s averaging 16.0 PPG – the most PPG by a reserve in the East and tied for second-most in the NBA. – 5:31 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Fellow anti-vax point guard John Stockton throws his support behind Kyrie Irving.

Stockton also explains why he’s adamantly against the vaccine.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tap into live availability with Coach. 🎙 #SACvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Friday night fits 💧 pic.twitter.com/ewSi7eXJcj – 5:13 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs SAC

LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier, and Ish Smith (Health and Safety Protocols) are out.

PJ Washington (Illness, non-COVID) is doubtful.

Nick Richards ((illness, non-COVID) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/5rexFI2U9O – 5:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (illness, non-COVID) has been added to the injury report and will be OUT for tonight’s game against Sacramento #AllFly – 5:01 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

In 11 career games against BKN, John Collins is averaging 21.5 PPG and 10.9 RPG. It’s his second-highest point total against any team in the NBA and is one of two teams he’s averaging 20/10 against. Of those 11 games, Collins has four 30+ point / 10+ rebound double-doubles. – 4:25 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

For ⁦⁦⁦@NYDNSports⁩: James Harden leads the NBA in turnovers, but Steve Nash explains why Harden has “improved” in taking care of the ball even though the numbers say otherwise. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:54 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta comes into tonight’s game averaging 17.0 3FGM in the month of December – the most in the Eastern Conference and second-most in the NBA. This season, the Hawks are shooting an NBA-leading .386 clip from deep.

Game Notes vs. Brooklyn: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 3:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

𝙇𝙄𝙁𝙀 𝘼𝘽𝙊𝙑𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙍𝙄𝙈 ✈️

@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/0UcGs44vqj – 3:03 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Prayers and blessings for Onyeka Okongwu and his family. pic.twitter.com/7HNqAh7oJA – 2:03 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

overshadowed by atlanta’s slow start, trae young is quietly playing the best basketball of his life.

for @SInow, i covered what’s different about his game and why it’ll matter in the playoffs: si.com/nba/2021/12/10… – 2:00 PM