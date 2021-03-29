Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

The Brooklyn Nets have made several high-profile roster moves since Steve Nash was hired before the season started.

Most notably, the team traded for former Houston Rockets star James Harden in January. The Nets also landed Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge after the two reached buyouts with their respective teams.

Naturally, all of these moves have drawn plenty of attention — and criticism.

Nash, though, isn’t bothered by it.

“I don’t hear it. I live in my Nets bubble,” Nash said Monday. “I don’t know what anyone says about us, to be honest with you. … It’s not like we did anything illegal. I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

Aldridge signed a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum on Sunday after he reached a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs. The seven-time All-Star has averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season, his 15th in the league.

That move came just weeks after Griffin signed with the Nets. The 31-year-old reached a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, who had reportedly been trying to trade him before the buyout was agreed to. He’s averaged 11.8 points and five rebounds in 23 games so far this season.

While they can be seen as a "super-team" — as those two join an already stacked rooster with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden — and they are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings, Nash knows it will take more than just having a talented roster to bring a title to Brooklyn.

“That’s the idea of this league is to try and put together the best team you can put together, and that doesn’t guarantee you anything. … Nothing is set in stone,” he said. “You got to try to put together the best team you can, and then you gotta build that team. ... We’re hoping that we have all the pieces and that it’s just a matter of how hard we work and how hard we care and the investment we put into this.”

Nets head coach Steve Nash addressed their recent roster moves on Monday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

