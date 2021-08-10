Brooklyn Nets sign veteran Australian guard Patty Mills

FILE - In this Saturday, May 15, 2021 file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Antonio. San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills and swimmer Cate Campbell were named Wednesday July 7, 2021, as flag bearers for the Australian Olympic team at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Games. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

NEW YORK (AP) The Brooklyn Nets have signed veteran Australian guard Patty Mills.

The NBA team did not disclose terms of the deal for the free agent, who has appeared in 739 career games across 12 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. He has averaged 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

This past season with the Spurs, the 32-year-old Mills appeared in 68 games and averaged 10.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, hitting a career-high 161 3-pointers.

Since he entered the league in 2009-10, Mills ranks first in 3-pointers made off the bench (1,095) and third in points scored off the bench (5,919) and minutes played off the bench (13,007). His 1,095 3s made off the bench are the fourth-most in NBA history, trailing only Kyle Korver (1,385), Jamal Crawford (1,259) and Lou Williams (1,198). He has missed just 12 regular-season games over the last six seasons, appearing in 80 or more games five times in his career.

Mills has been a member of the Australian National Team since 2007. At the Tokyo Olympics, he had 42 points and nine assists in helping Australia to a bronze medal, its first in Olympic men's basketball.

Mills played two collegiate seasons for Saint Mary's College of California. Portland drafted him in the second round in 2009.

