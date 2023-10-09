Brooklyn Nets show out to support New York Liberty in WNBA Finals

The Brooklyn Nets are just beginning their journey to make the 2023-24 season a year that everybody in and around the Nets organization can be proud of. Before they begin their preseason on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn showed up in force to show support for a team who’s on the brink of winning its league championship.

As show in the “X” post below, the Nets went to Game 1 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Unfortunately for fans of the Liberty and the Nets who went to the game, New York lost 99-82 despite holding its own through the first half.

Part of the reason that some of Brooklyn’s players were at the game was because of the latter part of their training camp and their first preseason game taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brooklyn plays Los Angeles on Monday at 9 PM at T-Mobile Arena.

In the building to rep the @nyliberty 👏 pic.twitter.com/AAJ0Uma9A8 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire