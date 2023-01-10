Wisconsin lands a four-star transfer quarterback from the SEC

Associated Press

Texas players said Monday they will not let their season be derailed after the mid-season firing of coach Chris Beard following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. “The coaches preached to us early on ... (about) us being being a player-led team,” sixth-year senior guard Marcus Carr said. Carr and fifth-year seniors Timmy Allen and Brock Cunningham met with reporters to speak for the first time about Beard's Dec. 12 arrest and suspension, and eventual firing last week.