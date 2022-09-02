UNC football vs. Appalachian State: How to watch, stream Saturday’s game
Looking for ways to watch, listen and stream? Then we got you covered with the information you need ahead of Saturday's game.
We take a look at what you need to know for the UNC football program's matchup against Appalachian State on Saturday in Boone NC.
UNC football will take on App State on Saturday on ESPNU. Here's what you need to know ahead of the matchup.
A look at the defensive keys to the game for the UNC football program against Appalachian State this weekend.
