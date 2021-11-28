Brooklyn Nets quotes: Kevin Durant, James Harden, DeAndre’ Bembry and Steve Nash on loss vs. Suns

The Nets stumbled again against one of the NBA’s best teams on Saturday night. In what was expected to be a close matchup between Brooklyn and the Phoenix Suns, it was far from that. Right out the gates, Devin Booker (30 PTS) just could not be stopped to put his team up double-digits. Steve Nash and his squad were doomed as the game kept going and they were left to watch as the Suns built a lead as big as 33.

James Harden (12 PTS, 4-15 FG, 7 turnovers) had an awful performance in the loss. He seemed a bit too passive and did not force the issue to try and score the ball.

Following the final buzzer, Nash, Kevin Durant, Harden and Bembry spoke on the ugly loss.

“We didn’t have the same level of hunger — Great look to see what it takes to play at the highest level.” ⁃Steve Nash on the loss. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) November 28, 2021

“A lot of the turnovers were just sloppy and careless — They created better opportunities than we did compounded by the turnovers.” ⁃Steve Nash on compiling 20 turnovers. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) November 28, 2021

“It was a tough night for him — Didn’t get a lot of good looks, but that’s a part of our growth.” ⁃Steve Nash on James Harden’s performance. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) November 28, 2021

Steve Nash admits there was not a lot of space for James Harden to operate in tonight. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) November 28, 2021

Kevin Durant says, “It’s just the little things that we have to correct.” — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) November 28, 2021

James Harden says, “We didn’t get off to a good start and we were basically playing catch up the whole game.” — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) November 28, 2021

James Harden says, “I’m trying figure out when to score, when to playmaker … When to do everything. It’s been difficult.” — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) November 28, 2021

DeAndre’ Bembry says, “The Suns’ pace is a lot faster than ours.” — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) November 28, 2021

DeAndre’ Bembry on James Harden, “He see’s the game better than a lot of players.” — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) November 28, 2021

