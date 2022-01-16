Brooklyn Nets quotes: James Harden, Steve Nash react to Kevin Durant’s injury

The Brooklyn Nets did what they had to do on Saturday night. This came in the form of them defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, even if it saw them losing Kevin Durant mid-way through the second quarter. Durant was having a solid game up until that point, but a collision with Bruce Brown left him no choice but to stay out for the rest of the game.

Fortunately, the Nets sat back to witness James Harden handle the scoring duties. His knack to facilitate was second to none as usual as his double-double led the way, serving as enough to put away New Orleans.

ICYMI: Here’s the video of Kevin Durant’s knee injury. Hopefully it’s nothing serious. (Via Bleacher Report) pic.twitter.com/aIDZcZEZX8 — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) January 16, 2022

After the game, the Nets sounded off on the victory.

"It would be tough to lose him. No one wants to see that. We'll obviously hope for the best outcome." – Steve Nash on Kevin Durant's injury pic.twitter.com/wXkbcJsX5Y — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 16, 2022

Steve Nash admits the rookies proved to him what he already knew with the team dealing COVID as of late. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) January 16, 2022

Cam Thomas on Kevin Durant's injury: "It's unfortunate. Kevin's my guy, so I don't want to see my guy go down. I'll probably call and see what happened." pic.twitter.com/2MgKK0EaAZ — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 16, 2022

“He’s fine. Probably has a little bruise — It’s tough no Kyrie (Irving). No Kevin (Durant). No Joe (Harris). He’s going to have to play a lot. ⁃Steve Nash on James Harden. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) January 16, 2022

Steve Nash says, “The rookies have earned an opportunity.” — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) January 16, 2022

“It felt good just to be up early — It’s good to finally have that at home court.” ⁃Cam Thomas on the win. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) January 16, 2022

“Just us being comfortable with each other is big.” ⁃Cam Thomas on his relationship with the other rookies. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) January 16, 2022

“Long journey full of surprises. Don’t really know what to expect.” ⁃Kessler Edwards on his recent opportunity. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) January 16, 2022

“I knew it would be tough considering the talent we have … I knew I would find a way to contribute.” ⁃Kessler Edwards on finding a spot in the rotation. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) January 16, 2022

Kessler Edwards says, “I know I’m a shooter, ever since college.” — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) January 16, 2022

“I was just lifting weights, but I’ll call him — Hopefully it’s not bad at all.” ⁃James Harden on possibly losing Kevin Durant. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) January 16, 2022

James Harden admits the team has to step up amidst Kevin Durant’s absence. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) January 16, 2022

“They’re getting better. Everyday they’re learning — They bring the energy every single night and it’s contagious.” ⁃James Harden on the rookies. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) January 16, 2022

1

1