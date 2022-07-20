Brooklyn Nets’ projected starting lineup ranked 6th in the NBA

The Kyrie Irving saga and Kevin Durant‘s trade request are still hanging over the Brooklyn Nets like a cloud this summer, but with Durant still currently on the roster and signed to a long-term deal, there’s growing hope that the Nets’ two superstars could still be around by October.

The Nets’ dream scenario is that Durant changes his mind and decides to compete for a title in Brooklyn – and he might not find a better collection of talent if he’s committed to being traded elsewhere.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes ranked the Nets’ projected lineup (Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons) sixth in the NBA, while acknowledging that this lineup may not actually be used to officially start games and is more of an in-game option, and also that the Nets could make major changes before the season begins.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Brooklyn re-signed Nic Claxton, presumably to be its starting center. But we’re kicking him out of the first unit and entrusting Simmons with the 5 in a small-ball lineup that would very likely post the highest offensive rating of any group in the league. There’s not much defense here beyond Simmons, but—holy smokes!—take a look at the spacing, shot-creation and weapons-grade firepower! …. Curry and Harris rank third and fourth, respectively, in career three-point percentage. So to say Durant and Irving will have room to cook understates it to a ridiculous degree. The more we discuss the merits of a lineup we’ll almost certainly never see, the stranger it seems that Durant doesn’t want to be a part of it.”

