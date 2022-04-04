Brooklyn Nets playoff scenarios: Where the Nets stand with 4 games left

The Brooklyn Nets’ loss to Atlanta dropped Kevin Durant and company to the final play-in playoff position in the Eastern Conference, but plenty can change in the standings with four regular-season games left to play.

The Nets are currently locked into a play-in berth, but are in a tight battle with the Cavaliers, Hawks and Hornets for playoff positioning. The races are tight at the top of the standings, as well, so the Nets’ projected opponents will likely swap multiple times before next Sunday’s season finale.

Tuesday’s big games

No. 7 Cleveland at Orlando

No. 8 Atlanta at Toronto

No. 9 Charlotte at Miami

Rockets at No. 10 Nets

Projected playoff opponent

If the playoffs were to begin today, as the 10 seed, the Nets would face the No. 9 Charlotte Hornets in the play-in round. Should the Nets win, they would then face the loser of a matchup between the Cavaliers and Hawks for the right to face the No. 1 overall seed in the first round. Currently, the No. 1 seed is the Miami Heat.

Remaining schedule:

Tuesday, April 5: vs. Rockets (7:30 ET, YES Network)

Wednesday, April 6: at Knicks (7:30 ET, ESPN)

Friday, April 8: vs. Cavaliers (7:30 ET, YES Network)

Sunday, April 10: vs. Pacers (3:30 ET, YES Network)

Current Eastern Conference standings

