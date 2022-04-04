Brooklyn Nets playoff scenarios: Where the Nets stand with 4 games left
The Brooklyn Nets’ loss to Atlanta dropped Kevin Durant and company to the final play-in playoff position in the Eastern Conference, but plenty can change in the standings with four regular-season games left to play.
The Nets are currently locked into a play-in berth, but are in a tight battle with the Cavaliers, Hawks and Hornets for playoff positioning. The races are tight at the top of the standings, as well, so the Nets’ projected opponents will likely swap multiple times before next Sunday’s season finale.
Tuesday’s big games
No. 7 Cleveland at Orlando
No. 8 Atlanta at Toronto
No. 9 Charlotte at Miami
Rockets at No. 10 Nets
Projected playoff opponent
If the playoffs were to begin today, as the 10 seed, the Nets would face the No. 9 Charlotte Hornets in the play-in round. Should the Nets win, they would then face the loser of a matchup between the Cavaliers and Hawks for the right to face the No. 1 overall seed in the first round. Currently, the No. 1 seed is the Miami Heat.
Remaining schedule:
Tuesday, April 5: vs. Rockets (7:30 ET, YES Network)
Wednesday, April 6: at Knicks (7:30 ET, ESPN)
Friday, April 8: vs. Cavaliers (7:30 ET, YES Network)
Sunday, April 10: vs. Pacers (3:30 ET, YES Network)
Current Eastern Conference standings
Miami Heat (51-28)
Boston Celtics (49-30)
Milwaukee Bucks (48-30)
Philadelphia 76ers (48-30)
Chicago Bulls (45-33)
Toronto Raptors (45-33)
Cleveland Cavaliers (43-36)
Atlanta Hawks (41-37)
Charlotte Hornets (40-38)
Brooklyn Nets (40-38)
