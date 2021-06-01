Brooklyn Nets player ratings for Game 4’s win over Boston

The Nets had a dominate performance in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series against the Celtics. This took an effort from the entire team whether it was helping out on the offensive end or contributing on the defensive end. Only two players for Brooklyn finished with a negative plus-minus.

If this is how the Brooklyn Nets respond to real adversity, that’s a scary sight for the rest of the league as these playoffs continue. Let’s take a look at the player ratings for Game 4 at TD Garden.

Kevin Durant: A+

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Is this guy even human? KD put up 42 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the field. That's an absurd 70 percent shooting for the entire game. Durant also went 3-for-3 from three and 11-for-11 from the free throw line, making it 100 percent from downtown and the strike for the game. There weren't any blemishes to Kevin Durant's Game 4 performance. It was perfect.

Kyrie Irving: A+

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving was in his bag for Game 4. Not only did his team lose in Game 3, but Irving also didn't have the performance he would have liked. The only way to redeem himself was to go off in Game 4 and that's exactly what he did. Right out the gates too. He was aggressive from the tipoff, forcing the issue by any means necessary. Uncle Drew scored 39 points, grabbed 11 huge rebounds, shot 50 percent from three and finished with a plus-minus of +15.

James Harden: A+

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

What a luxury it must be to have James Harden on your team. He's probably the only player in the world that can score the ball and pass the ball with the best of them. The Beard recorded a career-high in assists with 18 and scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, making it 67 percent shooting for the game. Despite missing the only free throw of the night for the Nets, he made up for it with his passing masterpiece and his defensive presence. Harden had two steals and three blocks on the night.

Joe Harris: A+

Joe Harris truly unlocks the offense when he is hitting shots. Once he hits one shots, the spacing is beautiful for the Nets offense. Harris went 4-for-5 from three in Game 4 to score 14 points and he had the team-high in plus-minus with +17. The sharpshooter was also making his presence felt on the glass, grabbing 4 rebounds. This went along with 3 assists.

Bruce Brown: B+

Bruce Brown was the spark off the bench for Brooklyn. He scored his playoff career-high of 17 points and clocked in a playoff career-high of 23 minutes. Brown had the second most rebounds for the team with seven, trailing Kyrie Irving only by four. It the game of the guards on the glass.

Blake Griffin: B-

The 32-year-old veteran had a plus-minus of +12 although he didn't have the best statistical game. Griffin scored only 2 points on 1-of-3 shooting and he grabbed 2 rebounds. It was his defensive effort all game that was needed though and that can't be overlooked.

Nicolas Claxton: B+

The Nets sophomore probably had the best seven minutes of this game. He came in, blocked four shots with authority and returned to the bench. In these limited minutes, he had a plus-minus of +7. More importantly, his blocks gave his squad some much needed momentum to make a run in the first half. Steve Nash's squad didn't look back since.

Landry Shamet: B

Landry Shamet had his best playoff game so far. Shamet went 2-for-4 from the field and piled up two boards on the night in 13 minutes. He gave the Nets great minutes off the bench despite getting one turnover and he was rewarded in having his best plus-minus game of the series too, scoring a plus-minus of +6.

Tyler Johnson: B

Tyler Johnson took only one shot all game to scored two points. In only 16 minutes, he helped to spread the floor and he gave his best efforts defensively. It was enough to get a plus-minus of +5.

