Brooklyn Nets player grades: Hornets spoil Kyrie Irving’s home debut

The Brooklyn Nets came up short in their 119-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Much of the focus was placed on Kyrie Irving making his home debut, but it wasn’t enough to get a win.

Early on, the Nets held somewhat of an advantage. After holding a 32-26 lead at the end of the first quarter, Brooklyn was outscored in each of the remaining periods in this game.

The Nets were coming off a 110-95 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, but after arriving in New York at 3 a.m. to play on the second night of a back-to-back, it seemed there wasn’t quite enough left in the tank.

“First I was trying to get enough sleep last night. Landing at 3 a.m. and not going to bed until 6, so I was just trying to ground myself as much as possible today and just prepare for the warm reception in front of a lot of supporters of the organization and me, just the journey thus far,” Irving said. “I don’t take it for granted what happened tonight. It was historic. I was grateful I had a chance to be out there with my brothers and just leave it all out there.”

With the Nets entering with a 39-35 record and the Hornets being 38-36, it was an important game to achieve a win for both sides. Now, Charlotte holds the tie-breaker and is in position for the eighth spot despite both teams being eight games back from the first-seed Boston Celtics.

Here are the player grades following the loss to the Hornets:

Kevin Durant: B

It was another tough night in the perimeter shooting department for Kevin Durant, who is shooting 4-20 on 3s in his last three games. He finished shooting just 3-11 from deep against the Hornets, but on the night, he racked up 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals while having an otherwise efficient scoring outing. The Nets have needed elite-level play from Durant to carry a roster undergoing a transitional period, and on the second night of a back-to-back, he didn’t have enough to take the team over the finish line.

Kyrie Irving: C+

In the highly anticipated home debut for Kyrie Irving, his jump shot wasn’t falling at its typical clip. Aside from scoring, he impacted other areas, but again, the bar is set very high for what Irving tends to bring. He finished the night with 16 points on 6-22 from the floor and 1-9 from beyond the arc but still 11 assists. Irving hasn’t played in a back-to-back in quite some time, so, understandably, fatigue seemed to impact his play.

Andre Drummond: B+

Against a Hornets team that has needed to make an upgrade at the center position for quite some time, Andre Drummond took full advantage of the favorable matchup. He racked up 20 points, 17 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in 31 minutes. His efficiency wasn’t as high as desired, but regardless, he was one of the top performers for the Nets in this game.

Seth Curry: B-

The Nets could have used a hot perimeter shooting night from Seth Curry to overcome the struggles of much of their roster in this game. He finished with 12 points on 5-10 from the floor and 2-6 on 3s. He still managed to have a solid overall scoring outing despite not converting at his usual rate on 3s and was the Nets’ only player aside from Kevin Durant to record multiple makes from beyond the arc.

Goran Dragic: C+

It was poor timing for Goran Dragic to come up empty on all four of his attempts from the perimeter, but beyond that, he finished with seven points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes. He went 3-5 on two-point field goals and made an impact in various areas, but again, failing to make even one attempt from the perimeter was particularly costly in this game for the Nets.

Bruce Brown: C-

Bruce Brown finished with 10 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes. He didn’t have a “bad” performance, but it wasn’t moving the needle like his recent outings. For a player who specializes in doing the dirty work, it’s challenging to give too high of a grade when those types of contributions are not necessarily translating to many meaningful differences in the game.

Nic Claxton: B

Similar to Andre Drummond, Nic Claxton benefited from the Hornets’ weak center rotation. He finished with nine points, four rebounds, one steal, and two blocks in 15 minutes. He did a little bit of everything in the limited opportunities he received. There wasn’t a need to deploy him for an extended run with how Drummond was contributing.

Patty Mills: D+

While no player on the Nets finished with a greater +/- than the +16 Patty Mills had in this game, his overall contributions were not crucial drivers. He scored two points and went 1-4 from the floor and 0-3 on 3s with three rebounds and two assists as his overall stat-line. His impact on defense is minimal at best on a typical night; it’s a challenge for him to leave much of an imprint on the game if his jumper isn’t falling.

James Johnson: B

In 12 minutes, James Johnson recorded two points, three rebounds, and one assist. While his box score figures did not necessarily jump off the page, he did make a noticeable impact on defense. It’s important the offense does not get slowed down by having his non-shooting skill set on the floor. In this particular game, the Nets still posted a 125.9 offensive rating when he was on the floor.

