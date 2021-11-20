Brooklyn Nets news: Steve Nash gives update on Kevin Durant’s injury

Kevin Durant missed his first game of the season on Friday night as the Nets hosted the Magic and won a surprisingly tight game, but fortunately Durant’s injury won’t keep him out for an extended period.

Durant hurt his shoulder earlier this month in a game against the Bulls, and with the Nets on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Cavaliers on Thursday, Durant got the night off to recuperate.

Prior to tip off, Nash explained that it isn’t easy to find time off for Durant, but he felt it was worth resting his superstar in the long run.

“Finding a time for him to rest is difficult. So coming out of a back-to-back, the shoulder lingering a little and him having a four-day break here in a sense for the shoulder, is just an opportunity we thought was positive for us. Unfortunately for tonight its hurts the team but in the long run it can help us so those are the decisions you have to make.”

Steve Nash also confirms that Kevin Durant should be able to play next game. — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) November 19, 2021

With Durant out, James Harden led the Nets with 36 points in a 115-113 win.

List