Kevin Durant shines early in return from Achilles injury, throws down dunk just seconds into debut

Kevin Durant is back — and it looked like he never left in the first place.

Durant, who missed last season while recovering from an Achilles injury, made his debut with the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Sunday night in their first preseason game against the Washington Wizards.

He didn’t waste any time, either.

Durant, less than a minute into the contest, drove to the rim and threw down an easy dunk to put the Nets on the board.

Durant hasn’t played since the 2019 NBA Finals, when he tore his Achilles with the Golden State Warriors. He then signed with the Nets that offseason, and spent all of last season recovering. The 32-year-old averaged 26 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 season, which marked his 12th in the league.

He seemed to vibe well with point guard Kyrie Irving almost instantly, too — something that will be critical if the team is going to successfully live up to the title aspirations they’ve set for themselves.

The two combined for 33 points in the first half while leading the Nets to an 18-point lead at the break. Irving was nearly perfect from the field, too, missing just two of his nine shot attempts in the first 24 minutes.

Though it’s just his first preseason game in Brooklyn, Durant is clearly ready to make up for his lost year this season.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant officially returned to the court after his Achilles injury on Sunday night. (AP/Kathy Willens)

