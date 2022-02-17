Kevin Durant hits Twitter after Knicks blow 28-point lead to the Cam Thomas-led Nets

The New York Knicks blew a 28-point lead on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, and Kevin Durant couldn’t be happier.

The Brooklyn Nets rallied from the nearly 30-point first half hole to beat the Knicks 111-106 in front of what he thought was an impressive crowd of fans from across the river.

Nets fans were loud in the barc….I mean the garden tonight — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2022

The comeback wouldn’t have been possible without Cam Thomas.

The rookie dropped 16 of his 21 points on the night in the fourth quarter, and hit a huge 3-pointer with less than seven seconds left in the game to seal the win

Thomas’ outburst helped spark a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter that spanned more than four minutes and finally gave Brooklyn its first lead of the game.

The win for the Nets, who were without Durant and Kyrie Irving, marked their second straight and snapped a lengthy eight-game road losing streak that dated back nearly a month.

Seth Curry dropped 20 points while shooting 6-of-9 from behind the arc for the Nets, which marked just his second game with the team after being dealt in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons. LaMarcus Aldridge then added 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, and James Johnson finished with 14 points.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 31 points and 10 rebounds in the win, and Immanuel Quickley added 18 points off the bench. Evan Fournier, who finished with 16 points, was the only other player to score in double figures for the Knicks, who have now lost 13 of their last 16 games.

Their loss was so bad that it sent ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on one of his all-time rants on Wednesday night, too.

🗣 “THEY ARE TRASH. HORRIBLE.”@stephenasmith GOES OFF on the Knicks after their loss to Cam Thomas and the Nets 😳 pic.twitter.com/rwp64dDcJk — ESPN (@espn) February 17, 2022

The Knicks are now off until after the All-Star Game. Based on how the latest stretch has gone, it sounds like that break is much needed.