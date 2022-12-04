The College Football Playoff field is set, and the committee got it right
After some championship weekend chaos, the committee got the top four correct.
In the end, no amount of chaos or campaigning could help Alabama overcome its two losses. For the second time in four years, the Crimson Tide will miss out on the College Football Playoff as it was ranked fifth in Sunday’s final rankings. TCU remained at No. 3 despite suffering an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday.
TCU was once snubbed from the CFP for not playing a conference title game. Now it's being punished for it.
The playoff committee has continued its streak of not having a two-loss team in the four-team playoff.
