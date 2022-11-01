Brooklyn Nets 'have agreed to part ways' with head coach Steve Nash
Following a tumultuous summer in the organization, the Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash "have agreed to part ways" seven games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Tuesday.
The Nets have underperformed since hiring Nash as a first-time coach in 2020, even if the Hall of Fame point guard does not bear full responsibility for the drama surrounding his team over the last three seasons.
Brooklyn's Kevin Durant reportedly issued an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai in August: Either grant his trade request or fire both Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Three weeks later, they all met in Los Angeles and issued this cease fire of a statement: "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
Nash issued a bland statement full of appreciation for everyone in the organization after Tuesday's exit.
— Steve Nash (@SteveNash) November 1, 2022
Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as Nash's replacement in the interim.
Check back soon for more details.