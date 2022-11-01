Brooklyn Nets 'have agreed to part ways' with head coach Steve Nash

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts to a call during the second quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Following a tumultuous summer in the organization, the Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash "have agreed to part ways" seven games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Nets have underperformed since hiring Nash as a first-time coach in 2020, even if the Hall of Fame point guard does not bear full responsibility for the drama surrounding his team over the last three seasons.

Brooklyn's Kevin Durant reportedly issued an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai in August: Either grant his trade request or fire both Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Three weeks later, they all met in Los Angeles and issued this cease fire of a statement: "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership."

Nash issued a bland statement full of appreciation for everyone in the organization after Tuesday's exit.

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as Nash's replacement in the interim.

