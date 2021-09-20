The Brooklyn Nets are first in the NBA’s power rankings

Although the season has yet to start, but there is still a lot to look forward to, especially if you are the Brooklyn Nets. On the NBA’s power rankings, the Nets are ranked first on the list. Brooklyn were already favorites to win it all before their offseason started getting busy, but now Nets GM Sean Marks wants to force the issue. Here are some key moves that he has made so far.

Re-signing Kevin Durant was alone the most important move of the offseason for any team. The three-time gold medalist is playing at the top of his game right now at only 33-years-old. If he continues on the route he is already on, Durant can easily be the best player in the world for the next five years or maybe even more.

The Nets also signed veteran Patty Mills from the San Antonio Spurs. Mills has championship experience and his run with Australia at the Tokyo Olympics was insane. He led his country to bronze and this featured a 42-point performance versus Luka Doncics’ Slovenia to win the bronze medal.

These two moves were huge, but signing LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap has made things perfect. It brings more size and defensive versatility for Brooklyn, something they did not have the luxury of having at this level last season. This also improves the team’s depth, making it much harder for opposing teams to match up.