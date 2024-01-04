Brooklyn Nets fined $100K for violating NBA's player participation policy vs. Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets have been fined $100,000 for violating the NBA's player participation policy regarding their 144-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27 at Barclays Center, the league announced Thursday.

Per a news release from the NBA, the league determined that "four Nets rotation players, who did not participate in the game, could have played under the medical standard in the Player Participation Policy, which was adopted prior to this season."

The four players in question were starters Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton, and Cam Johnson, as well as role player Dorian Finney-Smith.

The only starters who played in the game were forward Mikal Bridges and guard Cam Thomas, but neither of them saw any action after playing the entire first quarter.

One could fathom that the only reason Bridges wasn't one of the starters that didn't play is because he currently has a streak of 423 consecutive games played, the longest active streak in the NBA.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said postgame that this move was made because of the team's hectic schedule prior to and following Christmas, and didn't want to put any of those players in "harm's way" if they didn't get a rest at some point.

It's been a tough season so far for Vaughn and the Nets. The team is in the midst of a five-game losing streak and has dropped eight of its last 10 games, leading to a 15-20 record and the ninth seed in a highly-competitive Eastern Conference.

If Brooklyn is to get back on track, now is the time to do so as the team plays 14 of its next 19 game at home prior to the NBA All-Star Break in mid-February.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Brooklyn Nets fined $100,000 for violating NBA Player Participation Policy