Brooklyn Nets deal guard Lin to Hawks: reports

New York (AFP) - Jeremy Lin, the NBA point guard who sparked "Lin-sanity" for the New York Knicks in 2012, has been traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Atlanta Hawks, according to multiple reports Friday.

The New York Times, Newsday and ESPN reported the deal was set to be completed Friday with the Hawks sending Brooklyn a 2020 second-round NBA Draft pick and the rights to 21-year-old French guard Isaia Cordinier, who plays for Antibes in his homeland.

Lin, who turns 30 next month, was the first US player of Chinese or Taiwan heritage to play in the NBA when he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2010.

After being released in December 2011 by Golden State, Lin was claimed by the Knicks for a reserve role and pondered ending his NBA career if released.

But when the Knicks were hit by injuries, Lin was given a chance at major playing time and responded by sparking the Knicks to a seven-game win streak to level their record at 15-15.

The "Lin-sanity" spell saw last-second game-winning shots and 30-point efforts with stars Carmelo Anthony and Amare Stoudemire sidelined.

Lin became the first player in NBA history with at least 20 points and seven assists in each of his first five starts before undergoing left knee surgery in March to end his season.

Since then, Lin has played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets and with Brooklyn for the past two seasons, although he has played in only 37 games over two seasons for the Nets after signing a three-year deal worth $36 million in 2016.

Last October, Lin ruptured a right knee tendon in the season opener and missing the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

Lin has averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game over 406 NBA appearances.