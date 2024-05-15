The Brooklyn Nets announce they will retire Vince Carter’s jersey number

North Carolina Tar Heel Vince Carter is having quite the year, and it just got much sweeter after the Brooklyn Nets announced their plans to retire his jersey number (No. 15) and raise it into the rafters next season.

The news couldn’t come at a better time, with Carter already being celebrated for his soon-to-be induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which will take place in August. The Nets teased the announcement all week before revealing their plans to retire Carter’s jersey in a tribute video they plastered on their social channels.

It’s official: We’re raising @mrvincecarter15’s jersey to the rafters next season. And we invited a pair of Nets legends to assist with the announcement. 🔗 https://t.co/IkjyKxMU3n pic.twitter.com/qi1khzBK39 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 15, 2024

Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA, but his most memorable days were playing with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey (Now Brooklyn) Nets. Carter’s arguably best season came the year he was traded to the Nets, averaging 27.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in the 2004-05 season.

Carter played a pivotal role with the Nets, using his insane dunk package to fill the stat sheet and become a household name. The No.15 Nets jersey was iconic during the 2000s, a popular jersey that no matter your fandom was likely in your closet.

It’s always nice to see players get their flowers while they are still breathing, even better when those players are Tar Heels.

