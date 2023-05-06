Brooklyn Nets ‘100%’ interested in hiring James Borrego as assistant coach

The Brooklyn Nets are completely interested in hiring former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego to Jacque Vaughn’s coaching staff, according to NetsDaily. According to NBA.com, the current coaching staff for the Nets outside of Vaughn are: Royal Ivey, Ryan Forehan-Kelly, Adam Caporn, and Trevor Hendry.

Brooklyn recently let go of Tiago Splitter, Brian Keefe, and Igor Kokoskov as Vaughn has been empowered by the organization to build his coaching staff as he sees fit. NetsDaily says that a league source said the Nets are fully interested in bringing Borrego in given the amount of experience he’s had as a head coach of the Hornets and the Orlando Magic.

Borrego started his coaching career with the 2010-11 season as an assistant coach for the New Orleans Hornets. He was also an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and gained his respect around the league due to being higher-regarded by Popovich. Borrego has a career head-coaching record of 148-183 (44.7%) over the span of five seasons.

