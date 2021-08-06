Brooklyn hospital renamed in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Officials say the late Supreme Court justice's legacy will continue to live on in her hometown borough
Officials say the late Supreme Court justice's legacy will continue to live on in her hometown borough
Olympian Kaleigh Gilchrist recovered from a near-fatal balcony clash, then came the bigger battle: PTSD
Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.
With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 infections, health officials warn the threat of the contagious variant is ‘serious’ as infected patients crowd hospital beds in hard-hit regions.
"I would never tell another human being what to do with their body."
On Thursday, Amanda Pritchard, the new NHS chief executive, claimed that a fifth of Covid hospital cases in England were young people.
As employers, states and restaurants begin requiring COVID-19 vaccination proof, here is what you can do if you've lost your vaccine card.
Op-Ed: “Reasonable people would get vaccinated and wear masks. But for a segment of the Republican party, cooperating to fight COVID is a symbolic submission to the enemy – liberals.”
The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.
A variety of brands of raw cake mix have infected 16 people, one of whom has developed a type of kidney failure. Seven have been hospitalized.
Moderna said Thursday that people will likely need a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to protect against future mutations of the coronavirus, touting the “robust” antibody response generated by the additional shot.
Bryson DeChambeau is called “The Scientist“ but that does not mean he follows the officials in the white coats. The American admitted yesterday that he has declined to take the vaccine and remains unsure despite seeing his Olympic dream crushed by contracting coronavirus.
NC lawmakers should side with Gov. Cooper and reject a bill that attempts to restrict Down syndrome and race-selective abortions.
The 37-year-old actor displayed an unprecedented example of body acceptance for boys and men.
Tribues paid to councillor who was an ‘advocate for liberty and limited government’ as critics call out apparent Covid denial prior to death
Sister urges vaccine hesitant to reconsider after warning brother ‘thought he would be ok’ if he caught virus
USA TODAY has spent months sorting fact from fiction about the coronavirus vaccines. Here are some of the most persistent misconceptions.
Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that ‘breakthrough cases are expected’
FDA research sheds light on ingredients in dog food that could be associated with canine dilated cardiomyopathy Researchers found that the ingredient most strongly linked to suspect compounds linked to DCM was peas. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A new study by the Food and Drug Administration highlights research linking certain dog foods to canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a severe heart disease. According to a new report published Thursday, researchers compared traditional dog fo
The mom of four and wife of NFL star Matthew Stafford is sharing her breastfeeding experience in a new campaign.
Vaccinated adults are nearly twice as likely to worry that new variants like delta will worsen the pandemic nationally and locally, a new poll shows.