Brookings sweeps doubleheader over Mitchell baseball

May 12—BROOKINGS — The Mitchell High School baseball team jumped out to early leads in Saturday's road doubleheader against Brookings.

However, the Bobcats stormed back in each contest, winning the first game 14-4 in five innings, and 11-1 after six frames. In both matchups, the Kernels were able to get early runs across in the first inning.

After two hit batsmen and a walk loaded the bases in the first inning of game one, Peyton Mandel cleared the bases with an RBI double as part of a 1-of-3 performance at the plate. He came around and scored in the next at-bat, as Jaxson Hartman doubled him home, giving the Kernels an early four-run lead.

Brookings picked up two runs in the bottom of the first, then posted a six-run second innings to take control of the game. Tyson Antonen began the rally with an RBI single, and scored on Nolan Miles' base hit to tie the game. Miles later came across home plate on a passed ball to put the Bobcats up for good in the first game.

Hartman finished the game 1-of-3 with an RBI, and Parker Mandel went 1-of-2 with a run scored. Mitchell tallied three hits and drew three walks in game one.

In game two, a leadoff walk from Hudson Borgan led to Parker Mandel's RBI single in the top of the first inning. Brookings answered with two runs in the home half of the first, taking advantage of miscues by the Kernels on defense, with Owen Schneider scoring on a fielding error and Addison Ronning scoring on a balk.

Peyton Mandel led off the fourth inning with a single, going 1-of-3 in game two, but the Kernels were otherwise stymied on the mound by Miles, who allowed only a run on two hits, two walks, and striking out a pair pitching all six innings. He was also 5-of-7 at the plate in both games, collecting 3 RBIs and scoring four times.

Mitchell finishes the spring baseball season with a 3-12 record and awaits a potential best-of-three playoff series to be played starting Friday, May 17 on the road.