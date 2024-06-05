Brookings Harbor falls in baseball final

Jun. 4—Brookings-Harbor's baseball team just missed the state title for Class 3A on Saturday, when the Bruins were edged by Warrenton 6-5 at PK Park in Eugene.

The Bruins had tied the game in the top of the seventh on a two-out single by Evan Orman but Warrenton won on a bases-loaded single by Odin Wilson in the bottom of the inning.

Ethan and Evan Orman both had doubles for Brookings-Harbor, with Ethan scoring two runs and Evan driving in two.

Brookings-Harbor entered the playoffs as the No. 9 seed, but reached the championship game with road wins over Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa and Pleasant Hill (the latter 6-4 in the semifinals) and a 9-1 home win over North Valley.

CLASS 4A: Sky-Em League champion Marist Catholic came up just short against Scappoose in the championship game, falling 5-4. Marist Catholic had eliminated top-seed Henley 7-6 in eight innings in the semifinals on Tuesday.

CLASS 2A-1A: Umpqua Valley Christain outscored top-ranked Knappa 13-9 to take the title. Knappa had ended the impressive run by North Douglas in the semifinals 2-1 (the Warriors had previously eliminated Reedsport as well as Monroe and Regis).

CLASS 5A: Thurston edged West Albany 2-0 for the Class 5A title, scoring both runs in the first inning on a sacrifice fly and single. West Albany had just three hits off Thurston pitchers Grady Saunders and Eli Crist, who got the final two outs for the save.

CLASS 6A: West Linn beat Sunset 8-4 to win its third straight title. The only other Oregon high school baseball team to win three straight crowns was Drain (now North Douglas) from 1949 to 1951.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A: Pendleton shut out top-ranked Henley 4-0 to win the title and complete a run that started with shutting out North Bend 15-0 back in the first round of the playoffs.

CLASS 2A-1A: Grant Union completed a dominant run to the title with an 11-0 win over Weston-McEwen. The Prospectors did not give up a run in their four playoff games, including a 16-0 win over the Myrtle Point/Powers squad in the second round.

CLASS 3A: South Umpqua beat top-ranked Scio 9-1 to win the title at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit.

CLASS 5A: Bend edged Lebanon 2-1 for the title.

CLASS 6A: Sheldon ended the Cinderella run of Glencoe with a 5-0 shutout win in the championship game. Glencoe was the 21st seed for the playoffs, but had upset road wins over No. 12 Sunset (4-3), No. 6 Central Catholic (8-0), No. 4 West Linn (9-0) and top-ranked Westview (7-2) to reach the championship game. In the final, Sheldon's Payton Burnham pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts.