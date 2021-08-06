Brookfield Business Partners Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) (“Brookfield Business Partners”) announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



“We are pleased with our strong second quarter results and progress on our growth initiatives," said Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners. “We reached agreements to acquire three new businesses and announced plans to adapt our corporate structure that should broaden our investor appeal."

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders1 $ (15 ) $ (109 ) $ 515 $ (235 ) Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit2,3 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.73 ) $ 2.94 $ (1.57 ) Company EBITDA1,5 $ 381 $ 286 $ 768 $ 580 Company FFO1,4 $ 356 $ 173 $ 901 $ 367 Company FFO per unit2 $ 2.40 $ 1.15 $ 6.07 $ 2.44 Company FFO, excluding gain (loss), net of acquisitions/dispositions1,4 $ 207 $ 173 $ 424 $ 325 Company FFO, excluding gain (loss), net of acquisitions/dispositions per unit2 $ 1.40 $ 1.15 $ 2.86 $ 2.16

Company EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $381 million compared to $286 million for the comparative three months last year. This reflected increased contribution from our Business Services and Industrials segments, partially offset by Infrastructure Services. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 Company FFO was $207 million ($1.40 per unit) compared to $173 million ($1.15 per unit) in the prior year on a comparable basis excluding the benefit of gains on dispositions.

Net loss attributable to unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $15 million (loss of $0.63 per unit) compared to net loss of $109 million (loss of $0.73 per unit) for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Prior year results included provisions related to the global economic shutdown, partially offset by mark-to-market gains on financial assets including public securities investments.

Operational Update

The following table presents Company EBITDA by segment:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2021

2020

2021

2020

Business Services $ 145 $ 64 $ 249 $ 83 Infrastructure Services 125 148 261 304 Industrials 145 98 317 243 Corporate and Other (34 ) (24 ) (59 ) (50 ) Company EBITDA1,5 $ 381 $ 286 $ 768 $ 580

Our Business Services segment generated Company EBITDA of $145 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $64 million in the same period in 2020. Results benefited from increased ownership and strong performance at our residential mortgage insurance operations and normalized productivity and project execution in our construction operations.

Our Infrastructure Services segment generated Company EBITDA of $125 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $148 million in the same period in 2020. Reduced contributions from our offshore oil services and expected seasonality in our nuclear technology services operations were partially offset by higher work access services activity levels.

Our Industrials segment generated Company EBITDA of $145 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $98 million in the same period in 2020. Strong demand increased contribution from our advanced energy storage operations which was partially offset by our reduced ownership in graphite electrode operations.

The following table presents Company FFO by segment:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2021

2020 2021

2020 Business Services $ 93 $ 39 $ 163 $ 81 Infrastructure Services 72 87 145 191 Industrials 216 62 637 119 Corporate and Other (25 ) (15 ) (44 ) (24 ) Company FFO1,4 $ 356 $ 173 $ 901 $ 367 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 149 — 477 42 Company FFO, excluding gain (loss), net of acquisitions/dispositions1,4 207 173 424 325 Company FFO, excluding gain (loss), net of acquisitions/dispositions per unit2 $ 1.40 $ 1.15 $ 2.86 $ 2.16

Company FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $356 million from $173 million in the same period in 2020. Company FFO included a $148 million after-tax gain on the sale of common shares of our investment in graphite electrode operations.

Liquidity

We ended the quarter with approximately $2.6 billion of liquidity at the corporate level including $424 million of cash and liquid securities and $2.1 billion of availability on our credit facilities.

Strategic Initiatives

Launch of New Corporate Structure

In August 2021, we announced plans to create a Canadian corporation to provide investors greater flexibility to invest in our business through a corporate structure. Brookfield Business Partners intends to distribute to existing unitholders, class A shares of the new corporation, Brookfield Business Corporation (“BBUC”). From an economic and accounting perspective, the transaction will be analogous to a unit split as it will not result in any underlying change to Brookfield Business Partners’ aggregate cash flows or net asset value except for the adjustment to the number of units/shares outstanding. Unitholders are expected to receive one BBUC class A share for every two Brookfield Business Partners L.P. units held in the form of a special distribution. The distribution will be structured on a tax-free basis to Canadian unitholders and we anticipate no incremental tax consequences for our business. We expect to complete the distribution before the end of 2021, subject to regulatory approval.



Modular Leasing Services

In June 2021, we signed an agreement to acquire Modulaire Group ("Modulaire") for approximately $5 billion. Modulaire is a leading provider of modular leasing services in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The transaction will be funded with approximately $1.6 billion of equity, of which we intend to fund approximately $500 million for a 30% ownership interest, with the balance coming from institutional partners. We expect to close the transaction before the end of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.



Engineered Components Manufacturing

In July 2021, we signed an agreement to acquire DexKo Global Inc. ("DexKo") for $3.4 billion. DexKo is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered components primarily for industrial trailers and other towable-equipment providers. The transaction will be funded with approximately $1.1 billion of equity, of which we intend to fund approximately $400 million for a 35% ownership interest, with the balance coming from institutional partners. We expect to close the transaction before the end of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.



Solar Power Solutions

In August 2021, we signed an agreement to acquire Aldo Componentes Eletrônicos LTDA ("Aldo"). Aldo is a leading distributor of solar power generators for the distributed generation market in Brazil. We expect to fund approximately $115 million of the $320 million equity investment for a 35% ownership interest, with the balance from institutional partners.



Graphite Electrode Operations

In May 2021, we sold approximately 11 million common shares of GrafTech International for after-tax net proceeds of approximately $131 million.

Unit Repurchase Program

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 we repurchased 84,769 of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. units under our normal course issuer bid (NCIB).



Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on September 29, 2021 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements contained herein.

Brookfield Business Partners’ Letter to Unitholders and the Supplemental Information are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/reports-and-filings .

Notes: 1 Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders. 2 Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis, assuming the exchange of redemption-exchange units held by Brookfield Asset Management for limited partnership units, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was 148.3 million and 148.4 million (2020: 150.1 million and 150.3 million). 3 Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit is equal to net income (loss) per unitholder less the incentive distribution declared to special limited partnership unitholders during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. 4 Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as our share of net income and equity accounted income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, non-cash valuation gains or losses, impairment expense and other items. In order to provide additional insight regarding performance on a cumulative realized basis, Company FFO includes realized disposition gains or losses, along with associated tax impacts, recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. These include gains or losses arising from transactions during the reported period together with fair value changes recorded in prior periods. A reconciliation of net income to Company FFO is available on pages 8-12 of this release. 5 Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding the impact of our share of realized disposition gains and losses, interest income and expense, and current income taxes. A reconciliation of net income to Company EBITDA is available on pages 8-12 of this release.

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $625 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. For more information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Please note that Brookfield Business Partners' previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and Edgar, and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/reports-and-filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at US$ millions, unaudited June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,076 $ 2,743 Financial assets 8,763 8,796 Accounts and other receivable, net 5,239 4,989 Inventory and other assets 5,696 5,280 Property, plant and equipment 13,119 13,982 Deferred income tax assets 736 761 Intangible assets 11,026 11,261 Equity accounted investments 1,586 1,690 Goodwill 5,284 5,244 Total Assets $ 53,525 $ 54,746 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 427 $ 610 Accounts payable and other 18,458 17,932 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Partners 21,858 23,166 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,586 1,701 $ 42,329 $ 43,409 Equity Limited partners $ 2,230 $ 1,928 Non-Controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-Exchange Units, Preferred Shares and Special Limited Partnership Units held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1,993 1,564 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 6,973 7,845 11,196 11,337 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 53,525 $ 54,746

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

US$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021

2020

Revenues $ 11,235 $ 7,370 $ 21,064 $ 17,516 Direct operating costs (9,996 ) (6,285 ) (18,432 ) (15,186 ) General and administrative expenses (253 ) (228 ) (504 ) (472 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (553 ) (533 ) (1,095 ) (1,071 ) Interest income (expense), net (351 ) (353 ) (699 ) (717 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 7 18 36 9 Impairment expense, net — (29 ) (201 ) (142 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 16 (4 ) 1,823 179 Other income (expense), net (97 ) 149 (58 ) (68 ) Income (loss) before income tax 8 105 1,934 48 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (118 ) (23 ) (311 ) (98 ) Deferred 81 67 115 165 Net income (loss) $ (29 ) $ 149 $ 1,738 $ 115 Attributable to: Limited partners $ (50 ) $ (59 ) $ 231 $ (126 ) Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-Exchange Units held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (44 ) (50 ) 205 (109 ) Special Limited Partners 79 — 79 — Interest of others in operating subsidiaries (14 ) 258 1,223 350

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations

For the three months ended

June 30, 2021

US$ millions, unaudited Business Services

Infrastructure Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Attributable

to Non-

controlling

Interests

As per

IFRS

Financials

Revenues $ 2,401 $ 436 $ 716 $ — $ 3,553 $ 7,682 $ 11,235 Direct operating costs (2,220 ) (325 ) (574 ) (4 ) (3,123 ) (6,873 ) (9,996 ) General and administrative expenses (41 ) (18 ) (17 ) (30 ) (106 ) (147 ) (253 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA5 5 32 20 — 57 22 79 Company EBITDA1,3,4 $ 145 $ 125 $ 145 $ (34 ) $ 381 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net6 — — 170 — 170 8 178 Other income (expense), net7 (1 ) 1 — — — (4 ) (4 ) Interest income (expense), net (19 ) (38 ) (57 ) (3 ) (117 ) (234 ) (351 ) Current income tax (expense) recovery (30 ) (1 ) (32 ) 12 (51 ) (67 ) (118 ) Realized disposition gain, current income taxes and interest expense related to equity accounted investments5 (2 ) (15 ) (10 ) — (27 ) (5 ) (32 ) Company FFO1,2,4 $ 93 $ 72 $ 216 $ (25 ) $ 356 Depreciation and amortization expense (191 ) (362 ) (553 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net6 (163 ) 1 (162 ) Other income (expense), net7 (30 ) (63 ) (93 ) Deferred income tax (expense) recovery 41 40 81 Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments5 (28 ) (12 ) (40 ) Net income (loss)4 $ (15 ) $ (14 ) $ (29 )





Notes: 1 The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. 2 Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as our share of net income and equity accounted income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, non-cash valuation gains or losses, impairment expense and other items. In order to provide additional insight regarding performance on a cumulative realized basis, Company FFO includes realized disposition gains or losses, along with associated tax impacts, recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. These include gains or losses arising from transactions during the reporting period together with fair value changes recorded in prior periods. 3 Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding our share of realized disposition gains and losses, interest income and expense, and current income taxes. 4 Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders. 5 The sum of these amounts equates to equity accounted income (loss), net of $7 million as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results. 6 The sum of these amounts equates to gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net of $16 million as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results. 7 The sum of these amounts equates to other income (expense), net of $(97) million as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations

For the six months ended

June 30, 2021

US$ millions, unaudited Business Services

Infrastructure Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Attributable

to Non-

controlling

Interests

As per

IFRS

Financials

Revenues $ 4,323 $ 916 $ 1,487 $ — $ 6,726 $ 14,338 $ 21,064 Direct operating costs (4,007 ) (680 ) (1,170 ) (7 ) (5,864 ) (12,568 ) (18,432 ) General and administrative expenses (75 ) (35 ) (40 ) (52 ) (202 ) (302 ) (504 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA5 8 60 40 — 108 67 175 Company EBITDA1,3,4 $ 249 $ 261 $ 317 $ (59 ) $ 768 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net6 — — 572 — 572 740 1,312 Other income (expense), net7 (3 ) — — — (3 ) (14 ) (17 ) Interest income (expense), net (31 ) (77 ) (115 ) (7 ) (230 ) (469 ) (699 ) Current income tax (expense) recovery8 (48 ) (8 ) (123 ) 22 (157 ) (163 ) (320 ) Realized disposition gain, current income taxes and interest expense related to equity accounted investments5 (4 ) (31 ) (14 ) — (49 ) (12 ) (61 ) Company FFO1,2,4 $ 163 $ 145 $ 637 $ (44 ) $ 901 Depreciation and amortization expense (373 ) (722 ) (1,095 ) Impairment expense, net (58 ) (143 ) (201 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net6 60 451 511 Current income tax (expense) recovery8 9 — 9 Other income (expense), net7 (5 ) (36 ) (41 ) Deferred income tax (expense) recovery 35 80 115 Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments5 (54 ) (24 ) (78 ) Net income (loss)4 $ 515 $ 1,223 $ 1,738





Notes: 1 The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. 2 Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as our share of net income and equity accounted income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, non-cash valuation gains or losses, impairment expense and other items. In order to provide additional insight regarding performance on a cumulative realized basis, Company FFO includes realized disposition gains or losses, along with associated tax impacts, recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. These include gains or losses arising from transactions during the reporting period together with fair value changes recorded in prior periods. 3 Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding our share of realized disposition gains and losses, interest income and expense, and current income taxes. 4 Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders. 5 The sum of these amounts equates to equity accounted income (loss), net of $36 million as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results. 6 The sum of these amounts equates to gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net of $1,823 million as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results. 7 The sum of these amounts equates to other income (expense), net of $(58) million as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results. 8 The sum of these amounts equates to current income tax (expense) recovery of $(311) million as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations

For the three months ended

June 30, 2020

US$ millions, unaudited Business Services

Infrastructure Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Attributable

to Non-

controlling

Interests

As per

IFRS

Financials

Revenues $ 1,593 $ 485 $ 612 $ — $ 2,690 $ 4,680 $ 7,370 Direct operating costs (1,503 ) (344 ) (500 ) (3 ) (2,350 ) (3,935 ) (6,285 ) General and administrative expenses (29 ) (23 ) (19 ) (21 ) (92 ) (136 ) (228 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA5 3 30 5 — 38 25 63 Company EBITDA1,3,4 $ 64 $ 148 $ 98 $ (24 ) $ 286 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net — — — — — (4 ) (4 ) Other income (expense), net6 1 (10 ) 1 — (8 ) (11 ) (19 ) Interest income (expense), net (16 ) (35 ) (63 ) (1 ) (115 ) (238 ) (353 ) Current income tax (expense) recovery (9 ) (2 ) 27 10 26 (49 ) (23 ) Realized disposition gain, current income taxes and interest expense related to equity accounted investments5 (1 ) (14 ) (1 ) — (16 ) (6 ) (22 ) Company FFO1,2,4 $ 39 $ 87 $ 62 $ (15 ) $ 173 Depreciation and amortization expense (179 ) (354 ) (533 ) Impairment expense, net (11 ) (18 ) (29 ) Other income (expense), net6 (87 ) 255 168 Deferred income tax (expense) recovery 12 55 67 Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments5 (17 ) (6 ) (23 ) Net income (loss)4 $ (109 ) $ 258 $ 149





Notes: 1 The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. 2 Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as our share of net income and equity accounted income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, non-cash valuation gains or losses, impairment expense and other items. In order to provide additional insight regarding performance on a cumulative realized basis, Company FFO includes realized disposition gains or losses, along with associated tax impacts, recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. These include gains or losses arising from transactions during the reporting period together with fair value changes recorded in prior periods. 3 Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding our share of realized disposition gains and losses, interest income and expense, and current income taxes. 4 Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders. 5 The sum of these amounts equates to equity accounted income (loss), net of $18 million as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results. 6 The sum of these amounts equates to other income (expense), net of $149 million as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations

For the six months ended

June 30, 2020

US$ millions, unaudited Business Services

Infrastructure Services

Industrials

Corporate

and Other

Total

Attributable

to Non-

controlling

Interests

As per

IFRS

Financials

Revenues $ 3,605 $ 983 $ 1,307 $ — $ 5,895 $ 11,621 $ 17,516 Direct operating costs (3,468 ) (691 ) (1,028 ) (5 ) (5,192 ) (9,994 ) (15,186 ) General and administrative expenses (65 ) (39 ) (48 ) (45 ) (197 ) (275 ) (472 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA5 11 51 12 — 74 61 135 Company EBITDA1,3,4 $ 83 $ 304 $ 243 $ (50 ) $ 580 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 46 — (1 ) — 45 134 179 Other income (expense), net6 3 (13 ) 1 — (9 ) (10 ) (19 ) Interest income (expense), net (31 ) (75 ) (128 ) 5 (229 ) (488 ) (717 ) Current income tax (expense) recovery (18 ) (4 ) 6 21 5 (103 ) (98 ) Realized disposition gain, current income taxes and interest expense related to equity accounted investments5 (2 ) (21 ) (2 ) — (25 ) (11 ) (36 ) Company FFO1,2,4 $ 81 $ 191 $ 119 $ (24 ) $ 367 Depreciation and amortization expense (358 ) (713 ) (1,071 ) Impairment expense, net (63 ) (79 ) (142 ) Other income (expense), net6 (183 ) 134 (49 ) Deferred income tax (expense) recovery 59 106 165 Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments5 (57 ) (33 ) (90 ) Net income (loss)4 $ (235 ) $ 350 $ 115





Notes: 1 The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. 2 Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as our share of net income and equity accounted income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, non-cash valuation gains or losses, impairment expense and other items. In order to provide additional insight regarding performance on a cumulative realized basis, Company FFO includes realized disposition gains or losses, along with associated tax impacts, recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. These include gains or losses arising from transactions during the reporting period together with fair value changes recorded in prior periods. 3 Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding our share of realized disposition gains and losses, interest income and expense, and current income taxes. 4 Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders. 5 The sum of these amounts equates to equity accounted income (loss), net of $9 million as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results. 6 The sum of these amounts equates to other income (expense), net of $(68) million as per the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Net Income per Unit

US$, unaudited Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) per unitholder1,2 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.73 ) $ 3.47 $ (1.57 ) Less: incentive distribution to special limited partners2 (0.53 ) — (0.53 ) — Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit2,3 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.73 ) $ 2.94 $ (1.57 )





Notes: 1 Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders. 2 Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis, assuming the exchange of redemption-exchange units held by Brookfield Asset Management for limited partnership units, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was 148.3 million and 148.4 million (2020: 150.1 million and 150.3 million). 3 Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit is equal to net income (loss) per unitholder less the incentive distribution declared to special limited partnership unitholders during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.



