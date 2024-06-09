Brookfield Academy's Adrian Yin delivers special finish for his team, seals Division 2 tennis title
Adrian Yin's straight set win completed a 4-3 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame in the WIAA Division 2 final Saturday in Madison.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Werth bought a 10% stake in Dornoch in 2022.
Jon Rahm withdrew from the LIV Golf Houston event during Saturday's second round. He has been dealing with a cut between two toes that developed into an infection.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
35,038 fans turned up to Wrigley Field to make NWSL history.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced during Florida's 3-0 victory.
No, the Packers and Eagles aren't being told to not wear green for a game in Brazil.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has become something bigger.
Dan Hurley may be headed to the Lakers. It was probably inevitable.
Thompson was drafted in the fifth round in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin.
Telli Swift, who has a daughter with Wilder, claimed she was worried he would be violent when he returned from his fight against Zhilei Zhang.