Brooke Henderson, who tied for fifth at Lancaster in 2015, is one to watch at 79th U.S. Women’s Open

LANCASTER, Pa. – It’s tough for anyone to command much attention these days in the long shadow of Nelly Korda. But Brooke Henderson is certainly a name that pops at the 79th U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club.

For starters, Henderson shot a final-round 66 and tied for fifth at Lancaster Country Club in 2015 as a 17-year-old pro trying to play her way onto the LPGA. She’d go on to win on the LPGA as a Monday-qualifier later that year in Portland. Henderson is one of 36 players in the field who competed at Lancaster in 2015.

“I just remember it being so grand and beautiful and a challenge,” she said of the 1919 William Flynn design. “That’s exactly what it is right now.”

Henderson, currently No. 11 in the world, has a trio of top-3 finishes so far this season. Though the 13-time winner hasn’t won on tour since January 2023, she’s undoubtedly trending in the right direction. One of those top-3 finishes came at the 2024 Chevron Championship, the season’s first major. The two-time major winner has 16 top-10 finishes at the majors, including eight top 5s.

While the last two starts in New Jersey weren’t up to standard (T-56, T-35), she’s got a good perspective on how things stand.

“I’m really excited about how this year has gone so far,” said Henderson, “and I’m really looking forward to the rest of summer because I feel like I’m right there.”

Henderson, 26, keeps many things the same from year to year on tour, especially within her tight-knit family. Her father, Dave, is still her swing coach and older sister, Brittany, carries the bag.

One thing that has changed in the past year, however, that’s pretty obvious – hers glasses.

Henderson started wearing glasses last August and said she’s always had trouble with her eyesight.

“I’ve never really been able to see the ball land or certain things since the start of my career,” she said, “but I was a feel player, so I just really leaned into that feel, and then I would just ask my sister, like ‘Is that on the green, or is it in the apron, or where is it? So I was really dependent on her for a while.

“Then I decided I wanted to be able to see where the ball was going and I wanted to maybe have a little bit better feel around the greens, which I think the glasses really help because I can see it a little clearer.”

She might switch to contacts in the coming years.

Henderson routinely draws major-championship like crowds when she plays in Canada but the galleries she saw nine years ago here in Lancaster nine are some of the biggest she’s seen.

If she’s in contention on Sunday, rest assured plenty will make the short trip over the border to watch the winningest Canadian golfer in history try to win a third different major crown.

