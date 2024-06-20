Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko return to site of 2016 Women's PGA Championship duel

SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Eight years after Brooke Henderson bested fellow teen superstar Lydia Ko in a playoff in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee, the two LPGA standouts return to the Pacific Northwest in search of another major title.

Both players are seeking their third career major title. Ko is just one victory away from earning a spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

But it was Henderson that triumphed at Ko's expense in 2016 to notch her first career major title.

"I think back to eight years ago and a lot of those moments, I think they'll live in my mind forever," Henderson said on Wednesday. "Just such great feelings. I'm hoping this week to go out and be grateful for the opportunity I have to be back here playing in a major championship and hopefully make the most of it."

After making a clutch par save on the 18th hole to force a playoff with Ko, Henderson hit a 7-iron from 155 yards to just three feet in the playoff for a clinching birdie. Sahalee Country Club installed a plaque at the site of her shot this week and gave Henderson an honorary membership to the club in recognition of her thrilling victory.

Cool new addition at Sahalee is this plaque on the left side of the 18th fairway commemorating Brooke Henderson shot in the playoff of the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA that led to her winning birdie putt. pic.twitter.com/NoFuGPc5PT — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) June 19, 2024

"Honestly, everything just went so perfectly that week. I felt like it was meant to be, especially that Sunday round on that back nine, shooting 4-under and the eagle on 11 and clutch par save on 18; everything was falling my way," Henderson said. "So it's definitely an extremely special week that I'll remember forever. This place, Sahalee, is special to me regardless of what happens this week, it will always hold a special place in my heart.

"To come back here and to be given honorary membership, and to have a plaque on the 18th hole with my name on it forever is extremely special and meaningful."

Ko had four straight top three finishes in majors – including two victories – before getting beat out by Henderson on the first playoff hole. Her final round, 3-under par 67, was tied for the fourth-best round of the day, but it wasn't enough to hold off Henderson's 5-under 65.

"I knew I played a lot of good golf," Ko said Wednesday. "Disappointed with maybe the way it finished, but at the same time Brooke hit an unbelievable shot in the playoff, so she was the deserving winner."

Ko referenced the course nickname of Sa-Hallway in describing the test presented to players by the tightly tree-lined fairways. It's a course that will test the best players on the LPGA Tour with the ability to keep the ball between the walls of trees a premium skill.

"I'm pretty sure my golf ball is going to hit at least one tree or a leaf or part of a tree," Ko said. "If it does, I'm going to pray that the golf gods will kick it out onto the fairway for me. Sometimes luck kind of follows when it's going to be your week. For sure, the person that wins and is hoisting the trophy at the end of the week played very flawless and consistent golf."

Henderson, Ko, and Ariya Jutanugarn, who finished a shot behind Henderson and Ko in 2016, are paired together for the first two rounds of the tournament as well. They tee off on the first hole at 1:39 p.m. on Thursday.

"Her career has been phenomenal," Henderson said of Ko. "And winning here in 2016, being able to beat the No. 1 player in the world at the time, somebody that I looked up to, it was a huge turning point in my career. Gave me a lot of confidence and momentum.

"When I saw the tee sheet yesterday I was pretty excited to see that we were paired together, with May (Jutanugarn), too, who finished third here. I think that's a great group."

Henderson spoke glowingly about returning to Sahalee. In addition to her own victory, her sister and caddie, Brittany, still drives the Kia K900 Henderson won with a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole that week as well. Henderson gifted it to her sister following the tournament.

"It's still in great shape. It was an amazing car, so I'm glad I won it for her," Henderson said.

In addition to the fond memories of the victory, Henderson loves the setting Sahalee provides as it winds through the dense trees that line the course.

"I love the huge towering trees and the tight fairways. It's almost majestic," Henderson said. "Feels very peaceful and amazing, but at the same time a little bit stressful because you have to hit it so straight. That's the number one priority this week is trying to hit a lot of fairways, keeping the ball in play, and giving your self good looks for birdies when you can and making those clutch par saves when you need to.

"Remembering back to 2016, this course played really tough. Not very many people were under par at the end of the four days, so I think just capitalizing where you can and just making the most of what you have."

