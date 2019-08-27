Brook Lopez loved the Bucks’ off-season moves, “except for signing Robin”

Surprisingly high on the list of things I am looking forward to this season: The interplay and verbal jousting of Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez being on the same team in Milwaukee.

It has already started: Brook spoke with Alex Kennedy of Hoopsworld about the upcoming season and more. Among their topics were the moves the Bucks made this summer, which included resigning himself and Khris Middleton, but not bringing back Malcolm Brogdon (how much they regret that will say a lot about their season). Lopez liked all the Bucks’ moves, save one:

I thought we made all of the right moves… pretty much. Except for signing Robin. I don’t know about that one. (Laughs) We’ll see how that goes…

Then Lopez got serious about playing with his brother.

It’s going to be fun! I know my mom is going to be all about it. She was born in Milwaukee and grew up there for a few years. Now, she’s going to be an official Milwaukee resident again. She’ll be there all season long, watching our games.

The Bucks move from the “exciting up and coming team” column over to “expected title favorites,” and that is a tough transition for teams. The Bucks have the advantage of continuity — most of the same players back and enter a second year in coach Mike Budenholzer’s system, they know what to expect. Also, they have Giannis Antetokounmpo and he solves a lot of problems (or creates them for the other team, if you prefer).

Whatever happens with their season, the Lopez brothers will make the Bucks entertaining.