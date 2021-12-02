Brook Lopez out indefinitely

In this article:

Shams Charania: Bucks center Brook Lopez underwent back surgery and is out indefinitely.

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Bucks center Brook Lopez underwent successful back surgery today, the team says. No timetable for a return was issued. – 2:02 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Bucks announce Brook Lopez had back surgery today. Lopez has been out for the past several weeks. pic.twitter.com/Y4WJWbDxli – 2:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The Milwaukee #Bucks have announced that center Brook Lopez underwent back surgery in Los Angeles today. – 2:01 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Brook Lopez has undergone back surgery, Bucks say. Lopez is out indefinitely. – 2:01 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Bucks center Brook Lopez underwent back surgery and is out indefinitely. – 1:59 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

The Bucks say Brook Lopez had back surgery today. He has been out since the season opener. – 1:59 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Good news for Bucks center Brook Lopez, who’s been out since opening night Oct. 19: He is progressing toward a comeback for the reigning champions and says he has a target return in mind. More: pic.twitter.com/un4sf0XVW2 -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 19, 2021

Jim Owczarski: George Hill (back) is off the injury report, though Brook Lopez (back) remains on it. (Of course, so is Done DiVincenzo) From the end of the road trip, the murky latest on those two #Bucks players: jsonline.com/story/sports/n… -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / November 18, 2021

Jim Owczarski: Brook Lopez (back soreness) has been w/ the #Bucks this entire trip. Today, head coach Mike Budenholzer said: “He’s done some things & is definitely on a routine. I would say there has been progress, but I think it continues to be something that is going slowly.” -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / November 14, 2021