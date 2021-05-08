Brook Lopez had a viral reaction to getting dunked on by KJ Martin

When it comes to the Houston Rockets, there hasn’t been much to cheer about this season. However, one silver lining for the organization has been the emergence of some of their rookie players, including second-round pick KJ Martin.

On Friday, Martin put forth another strong performance for the Rockets.

He produced a team-high 26 points in 39 minutes of work during a 141-133 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Martin chipped in seven rebounds and seven assists before fouling out late in the fourth quarter with the result of the game in hand.

Martin showed off his elite athleticism throughout the contest and even helped create a viral moment.

On one sequence in the third quarter, Martin went to work with Kelly Olynyk in the pick and roll. Olynyk lobbed it up to Martin, who threw down a monster jam over Brook Lopez.

The reaction by Lopez may have been better than the dunk itself.

😂 Brook Lopez's reaction to KJ Martin's dunk. "He made a good play and I think that's the response he was trying to elicit, so he succeeded." pic.twitter.com/Oj3p5p0jVT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 8, 2021

Lopez proved to be a good sport about the play and totally owned his reaction in his postgame media availability. For Lopez, getting the win over the Rockets likely meant more to him than the dunk, but it still proved to be a funny moment on the court.

