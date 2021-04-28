Brook Lopez with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/27/2021
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/27/2021
Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 04/27/2021
It also equalled the record for any sports trading card, matching the amount paid in January for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle. "At the heart of every collector in 2003 was the hope of pulling the ultra-rare LeBron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel numbered to 23 copies," PWCC Marketplace said in a statement posted to social media.
The Celtics lost their third straight and the Thunder avoided losing their 15th consecutive game as Boston fell in Tuesday's matchup, 119-115.
García is withdrawing from the fight to 'manage my health and wellbeing.'
Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.
Blake Griffin (Brooklyn Nets) with a buzzer beater vs the Toronto Raptors, 04/27/2021
The decision is likely to create rancor in football and soccer circles over injury concerns.
Paul Casey, who says he got the COVID vaccine in Arizona, said he can relate to the urgency to return to our former way of life.
Riyad Mahrez's free-kick 19 minutes from time took Manchester City within touching distance of a first ever Champions League final as they came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The quarterback-needy Denver Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater, proving the interest in Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson may have dried up.
Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
If the Patriots want a quarterback....
Justin Bannan played with the Ravens for four seasons. Now, he's facing up to 50 years in prison for shooting a woman in 2019
Justin Thomas on playing at Innisbrook: "I love this tournament. I love this golf course. The golf course is right in front of you."
Drew Lock didn't have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the serious competition for his starting job that new general manager George Paton has been promising for months. Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday. “Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room," Paton said.
For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May
Some players hope to be drafted by a certain team. Others simply want to hear their names called as early as possible. Former Oregon tackle Penei Sewell is among the latter. Sewell, who visited Tuesday’s PFT PM, explained that he wants to be drafted sooner than later, if only to end the stress. The earliest [more]
As the 2021 draft looms, the biggest NFL story of the past six weeks has taken a back seat. It possibly won’t stay there. There’s still a scenario in which the Texans trade quarterback Deshaun Watson before, during, or immediately after the draft. The door swings open to a trade if Watson and his 22 [more]
Tom Brady's move to the Buccaneers helped him move past Mahomes in merchandise sales for the 2020 NFL season.