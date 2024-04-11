Brook Lopez dials from long distance

For the 2024 NFL Draft class of tight ends, there's Brock Bowers and everyone else.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
Caitlin Clark is already changing the WNBA and she hasn't even been drafted yet.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
It's close between the top two for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and there are a ton of other guys worth getting excited about in a deep class.
There's no standout first-round running back this class, but plenty of good Day 2 options, and a big name or two to boot.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Trevor Story's 2024 season is likely over after just eight games.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
What does New York need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
It's never too early to look ahead to next season.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.
The UConn freshman showed why he's a projected NBA lottery pick with a career-high 21 points vs. Alabama. Can he and the Huskies finish off another championship run?
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.