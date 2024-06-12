Brook Hill wins TAPPS Division 4 Boy’s Overall Athletic Champion accolade

BULLARD – The Brook Hill School has been named Texas Association of Private and Parochial School Schools Division 4 Boy’s Overall Athletic Champion for the 2023-24 school term.

The Guard won state championships in soccer and baseball and was the state runner-up in tennis.

Mo Engqvist scored on a direct kick giving Brook Hill a thrilling 1-0 victory over Houston-British International School in the early March championship match, which gave Brook Hill its first-ever championship in boy’s soccer.

In mid May, the Guard diamond boys stopped League City-Bay Area Christian, 9-2, to win the school’s fifth state title in baseball.

Brook Hill’s football team posted a 7-4 record last season and the Guard hoopsters ended their season at 22-12. Both outfits qualified for post season play.

The Guard golf and track and field squads also competed at the state level.