Brook Hill Softball: Miller, Dawson and Moore nab key state and district honors

Jun. 6—BULLARD — Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools head softball coaches in Division III, District 2, have awarded three members of the state-champion Brook Hill softball team superlative accolades.

Karmen Miller has been named as the Pitcher of the Year, the Defensive Player of the Year honor went to Gracie Dawson and Piper Moore earned Newcomer of the Year accolades.

Miller and Moore also received All-State (first team) recognition and Dawson came away with All-State second team lauds.

Harley was chosen for the All-State honorable mention squad.

Academic All-District achievement was earned by Miller and Dawson.

In addition to Miller, Dawson and Moore being named to the All-TAPPS III-2 first team, Menah Harley and Maddie Matheney were also included on the squad.

Second team winners from Brook Hill were Mylee Booth and Landry McNeel.

Brenna Hill, Scarlett Kerr and McKenna Lunsford were named as honorable mention selections.

The Lady Guard are coached by Anthony Springer.