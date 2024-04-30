Brook Hill Softball to face Austin-Brentwood in Tuesday playoff opener

Apr. 29—WACO — The Lady Guard of Brook Hill will open the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III softball playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday by taking on Austin-Brentwood Christian Academy.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the McLennan Community College softball complex in Waco.

Head coach Anthony Springer's Lady Guard will bring an 8-3 record into the contest. The Lady Bears are 16-13.

Both teams finished in second place in their respective districts.

The Brook Hill-Brentwood Christian winner will play Lubbock-Trinity Christian at a neutral site on Tuesday, May 7.