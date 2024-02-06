Brook Hill soccer teams dump Dallas Christian by identical 9-0 scores

Feb. 6—BULLARD — Brook Hill took two matches from Dallas Christian on the Herrington Stadium soccer pitch Monday night, with the Guard and Lady Guard winning by identical 9-0 margins.

Marlon Rataj and Alejandro Martinez collected hat tricks for the Guard (14-0-1, 10-0).

Kamsi Amaonwu scored a pair of goals and Jack Barber added a solo blast for the Orange and White.

Assists were provided by Rodrigo Del Pazo (2), Martinez and Lucas Chade.

The Guard will continue conference play at 7 p.m. Thursday by hosting Carrollton-Prince of Peace.

Caroline Smith amassed four goals with Hadleigh Clark and Scarlett Kerr booting in two goals apiece to spark the Lady Guard to the dominating victory.

Kerrigan Rozelle score one goal for Brook Hill.

Earning as assist each were Clark, Smith, Amarachi Opara and Drea Tonroy.

The Lady Guard (14-3-1, 7-0) will face Carrollton-Prince of Peace at 5 p.m. Thursday at home.