Brook Hill promotes Savanna Wilson to head volleyball coach

BULLARD – Savanna Wilson has been named as the new head volleyball coach at The Brook Hill School in Bullard.

Wilson previously served as the Lady Guard assistant volleyball coach. She also worked as head girls basketball coach at the middle school.

Wilson played collegiatly at University of Texas Tyler.

The Lady Guard are expected to welcome back a solid core of players from last year’s 32-12 squad, as last year’s squad contained just four seniors.

As a result of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools bi-annual realignment, Brook Hill has moved up to the Class 5A ranks.

The Lady Guard will be competing in District II, which also includes three schools from Austin – Brentwood Christian, Hyde Park and Regents – along with Dallas-Bishop Dunne, Garland-Brighter Horizons Academy and Tyler-Grace Community.